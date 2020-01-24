Meet the KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Default Wallpaper

The KDE Community announced today the winner of the wallpaper contest of the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment.

Announced last month around the Christmas holidays, the KDE Plasma 5.18 wallpaper contest has ended today and the winning wallpaper revealed. Meet Volna by Nikita Babin, the default wallpaper of KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS.

The winner will receive a TUXEDO InfinityBook 14 laptop featuring an Intel Core i7 processor, 14″ matte Full-HD IPS display, and all-day battery life. Those who made it into the finals will also receive a package containing a KDE-branded baseball cap, KDE stickers, a plush Tux, a frozen glass coffee mug, and other goodies.

“We saw many high-quality entries in this contest and it has been difficult to select six finalists and even harder to choose a winner. We are incredibly proud of the great community that decided to contribute in making Plasma a great desktop,” said KDE.

In the meanwhile, the video contest will continue, so if you want to win a PC powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 250GB NVMe SSD, 2TB HDD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX1050Ti video card, don’t hesitate to participate here.

There’s also an Applications Video Contest, where you could win a PC featuring an Intel Core i3 processor, 16GB RAM, and 250GB SSD, if you submit a promo video highlighting KDE’s applications.

KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS is the next major release of the popular desktop environment used by numerous Linux-based operating systems, and a beta version is already available for testing.

Major features include improved GTK integration, new global edit mode for the desktop layout, clearer notifications, a new widget for toggling the Night Color feature from the system tray, and streamlined System Settings.

The final release of the KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment will be available on February 11th, 2020.

Source and images: KDE