4MLinux 34.0 Released with New Default Media Player, Mozilla Thunderbird 78.2

4MLinux creator Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 34.0, a new stable series of his independently developed GNU/Linux distribution for personal computers and servers.

4MLinux 34.0 is here three months after 4MLinux 33.0, which is now marked as the “old stable” branch, and it’s packed with some of the latest Open Source software releases and a bunch of improvements to make your experience better, more stable, and more secure.

First, let’s talk about the new features as 4MLinux 34.0 introduces a new default media player called Celluloid (formerly GNOME MPV). Celluloid is a free and open source media player that acts as a simple GTK+ frontend for the well-known MPV media player, which is included as well and updated to version 0.32.0.

Besides Celluloid, 4MLinux also features the VLC 3.0.11 media player, and promises to make it easier for users to install additional media players through downloadable extensions.

Other included apps are the LibreOffice 7.0.1 office suite, AbiWord 3.0.4 word processor, GIMP 2.10.20 image editor, Gnumeric 1.12.47 spreadsheet editor, Mozilla Firefox 80.0 and Chromium 83 web browsers, Mozilla Thunderbird 78.2.2 email client, and Audacious 4.0.4 audio player.

Moreover, this release comes with a recent version of the Imlib2 graphics library for image manipulation that supports WebP and HEIF images, as well as an updated FFmpeg that now makes use of the SoX Resampler (libsoxr) library for high-quality one-dimensional sample rate conversion.

Under the hood, 4MLinux 34.0 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.4.61 LTS kernel and uses the Mesa 20.0.7 graphics stack for gaming and for running other 3D related software.

On the other hand, the server edition (4MServer), which lets you install a LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB and PHP) server, now includes the Apache 2.4.46 web server, MariaDB 10.5.5 database server, as well as the PHP 7.4.9 and 5.6.40, Perl 5.30.2, Python 3.8.2 and 2.7.18 programming languages.

Among other noteworthy changes, 4MLinux 34.0 improves the time synchronization functionality with the ntpd servers, adds automatic mounting of removable disks, as well as the ability to manage the Linux framebuffer (fbdev), which is essential when running 4MLinux as a virtual machine.

Last updated 1 hour ago