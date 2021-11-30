4MLinux 38.0 Released with New Apps, Basic Support for 32-bit Apps, and a Games Pack

4MLinux maintainer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 38.0 as the latest stable release of this lightweight and independent GNU/Linux distribution featuring the JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) window manager.

Coming four months after 4MLinux 37.0, the 4MLinux 38.0 release is here to introduce basic support for 32-bit apps, as well as a new downloadable extension called 4MLinux GamePack that includes a big collection of classic Linux games, which you can download from here.

It also comes with several new pre-installed apps, including the Audacity audio editor, Musique audio player, GQmpeg music player, Minitube player for YouTube, wxCam webcam app, xmp CLI module player, as well as the GRUB2 bootloader.

As usual, various apps have been updated. 4MLinux 38.0 comes with the LibreOffice 7.2.3 office suite, AbiWord 3.0.5 word processor, GIMP 2.10.28 image editor, Gnumeric 1.12.50 spreadsheet editor, Mozilla Firefox 94.0.2 and Chromium 93.0.4577.82 web browsers, Mozilla Thunderbird 91.3.2 email and news client, Audacious 4.1 music player, VLC 3.0.16 and MPV 0.33.1 video players, and Wine 6.19.

Under the hood, 4MLinux 38.0 is powered by the Linux 5.10.79 LTS kernel and uses the Mesa 21.1.6 graphics stack.

The server edition, 4MServer, which lets you easily setup a LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB, PHP) server on your machines comes with the Apache 2.4.51 web server, MariaDB 10.6.4 database management system, PHP 5.6.40 and PHP 7.4.25 scripting language, as well as Python 2.7.18, Python 3.9.4, and Perl 5.32.1 programming languages.

In addition, the PHP implementation in 4MServer comes with improved image handling via the GD Graphics external library.

You can download 4MLinux 38.0 as Full or Core variants, or the 4MServer 38.0 edition right now from the project’s page on the SourceForge website or by clicking the direct download links below. 4MLinux 37.0 is now marked as “old stable” and 4MLinux 36.0 reached end of life.

