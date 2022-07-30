4MLinux 40 Distro Released with Linux Kernel 5.18, Improved 3D Support, and More

4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of the stable 4MLinux 40 distribution for this small, independent, general-purpose, and lightweight GNU/Linux distribution that features JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) as the default graphical interface.

4MLinux 40.0 comes a little over four months after 4MLinux 39 and ships with a newer kernel, namely Linux 5.18, for better hardware support, a newer graphics stack, namely Mesa 21.3.8, improved 3D support for both bare-metal and virtual machines, and initial support for the NVMe (NVM Express) interface, which appears to work well in VirtualBox for now.

To make the operating system more versatile, the 4MLinux 40.0 release also introduces legacy MPlayer with MEncoder software for playing and decoding/encoding media, as well as several new apps pre-installed by default, namely QEMU and AQEMU virtual machine managers, TrueCrypt encryption utility, and GNOME Mahjongg and Entombed games.

As usual, various apps have been updated. The new 4MLinux release comes with the latest LibreOffice 7.3.5 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 103 and Chromium 103.0.5060.53 web browsers, Mozilla Thunderbird 91.12.0 email client, GIMP 2.10.32 image editor, VLC 3.0.17.3 and MPV 0.34.0 video players, Audacious 4.1 audio player, AbiWord 3.0.5 word processor, and Gnumeric 1.12.52 spreadsheet editor.

4MServer, the server-oriented edition of 4MLinux, which lets you easily set up a LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB, PHP) server on your machine, has been updated as well and comes with the Apache 2.4.54 web server, MariaDB 10.8.3 database management system, PHP 5.6.40 and 7.4.30 scripting languages, as well as Python 2.7.18, Python 3.9.12, and Perl 5.34.1 programming languages.

4MLinux 40.0 is available for download right now from the official website as Full, Core, or Server editions for 64-bit systems. Also today, the developer marked the previous 4MLinux 39.0 release as “old stable”, urging users to upgrade to the new release, and announced the end of life of the 4MLinux 38.0.

