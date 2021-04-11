9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 11th, 2021

The twenty-eighth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on April 11th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
This week I want to give a special thanks to Dan Simmons and Leo Chavez of the Linux User Space podcast for their kind words about me and 9to5Linux. You can listen to the episode here. Thank you again guys for the nice surprise! Also, thank you to to everyone who followed us on social media and for all the love you showed!
This week has been slow on news due to the Easter holidays, so we only saw the release of a new maintenance update for the latest KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment series, a new major update for the Getting Things GNOME to-do app, a new KDE Frameworks release, as well as a new major FFmpeg release.
On top of that, Arch Linux adds the ArchInstall guided installer in the April 2021 ISO snapshot, KDE promises to keep their Qt 5 apps up to date until they finish the transition to Qt 6, KDE neon devs announce offline updates, Star Labs teases another Linux ultrabook, and GNOME 41 gets a final release date.
I top that with a review of the Kali Linux ethical hacking distro on the Raspberry Pi 4 and a first look at the Floating Dock extension for the GNOME 40 desktop environment. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for April 11th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- KDE promises to support Qt 5 apps until Qt 6 is fully adopted
- KDE neon introduces offline updates and puts an end to the Plasma LTS edition
- KDE Plasma 5.21.4 improves support for the Fortinet SSL VPN and Plasma System Monitor app
- Getting Things GNOME 0.5 to-do app arrives with recurring tasks and performance improvements
- Hands-on with Kali Linux on the Raspberry Pi 4
- Floating Dock is the perfect dock for the GNOME 40 desktop environment
- FFmpeg 4.4 brings hardware accelerated AV1 decoding, VDPAU accelerated HEVC and VP9 decoding
- Star Labs teases new Linux laptop with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, 11 hours battery life
- GNOME 41 desktop environment is slated for release on September 22nd, 2021
- KDE Frameworks 5.81 arrived with KHamburgerMenu and various improvements
- Latest Arch Linux ISO release comes bundled with the ArchInstall CLI guided installer
Linux distributions released this week
- Live Razio 12.21.04.11p
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.1 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.1 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.1 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 210406 KDE Plasma Barebones
- Garuda Linux 210406 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 210406 GNOME Barebones
- Garuda Linux 210406 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 210406 LXQt
- Garuda Linux 210406 i3
- Garuda Linux 210406 Wayfire
- Garuda Linux 210406 bspwm
- Garuda Linux 210406 Qtile
- Garuda Linux 210406 dr460nized
- Garuda Linux 210406 dr460nized-blackarch
- Garuda Linux 210406 dr460nized-gaming
- Snal Linux 1.4
- TeLOS Linux Lite 1.0
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 5.11.13
- Linux kernel 5.10.29 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.111 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.186 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.230 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.266 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.266 LTS
- MKVToolnix 56.1.0
- Lifeograph 2.0.1
- Snapcraft 4.6.2
- SciTE 5.0.1
- Pidgin 2.14.3
- ClamAV 0.103.2
- FFmpeg 4.4
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.9.1
- Xen 4.15
- GCC 10.3
- CMake 3.20.1
- Mesa 21.0.2
- Proton 6.3-2
- youtube-dl 2021.04.07
- VueScan 9.7.52
- TAPAAL 3.8.0
- MKVToolnix 56.0.0
- MPV 0.33.1
Coming up next week
- Metro Exodus for Linux
- Linux kernel 5.12
- … and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 6 hours ago