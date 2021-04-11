9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 11th, 2021

The twenty-eighth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on April 11th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

This week I want to give a special thanks to Dan Simmons and Leo Chavez of the Linux User Space podcast for their kind words about me and 9to5Linux. You can listen to the episode here. Thank you again guys for the nice surprise! Also, thank you to to everyone who followed us on social media and for all the love you showed!

This week has been slow on news due to the Easter holidays, so we only saw the release of a new maintenance update for the latest KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment series, a new major update for the Getting Things GNOME to-do app, a new KDE Frameworks release, as well as a new major FFmpeg release.

On top of that, Arch Linux adds the ArchInstall guided installer in the April 2021 ISO snapshot, KDE promises to keep their Qt 5 apps up to date until they finish the transition to Qt 6, KDE neon devs announce offline updates, Star Labs teases another Linux ultrabook, and GNOME 41 gets a final release date.

I top that with a review of the Kali Linux ethical hacking distro on the Raspberry Pi 4 and a first look at the Floating Dock extension for the GNOME 40 desktop environment. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for April 11th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Metro Exodus for Linux

Linux kernel 5.12

… and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

