9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 16th, 2023

The 133rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 16th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for your continued support by posting comments, liking and sharing our articles, sending tips and suggestions, and whatnot. A big thank you goes to all our past and current donors, your support will always be appreciated!

This has been another slow week due to the Easter holidays, but we still got a few goodies to play with starting with new releases of the popular Firefox web browser and digiKam professional photo manager, and continuing with new releases of the independent 4MLinux distribution and lightweight LXQt desktop environment.

On top of that, I take a look at the upcoming educational-focused Edubuntu 23.04 distribution and tell you about the release schedule of the upcoming GNOME 45 desktop environment. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 16th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Fedora Linux 38

KDE Gear 23.04

GNOME 44.1

Linux kernel 6.3

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 1 day ago