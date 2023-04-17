9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 16th, 2023

The 133rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 16th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This has been another slow week due to the Easter holidays, but we still got a few goodies to play with starting with new releases of the popular Firefox web browser and digiKam professional photo manager, and continuing with new releases of the independent 4MLinux distribution and lightweight LXQt desktop environment.
On top of that, I take a look at the upcoming educational-focused Edubuntu 23.04 distribution and tell you about the release schedule of the upcoming GNOME 45 desktop environment. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 16th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Firefox 112 web browser is now available for download with various enhancements
- GNOME 45 desktop environment is slated for release on September 20th, 2023
- Independent distro 4MLinux 42 releases with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS
- Firefox 113 promises support for animated AV1 images, Debian package, and more
- digiKam 8.0 arrives with Qt 6 port, improved JPEG-XL, WebP, and AVIF support
- First Look: Edubuntu 23.04 – Ubuntu Desktop packed with educational software
- Canonical announces Livepatch support for Ubuntu HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernels
- LXQt 1.3 desktop environment is out with Wayland improvements and bug fixes
Linux distributions released this week
- KDE neon 20230413
- Tiny Core Linux 14.0
- Bluestar Linux 6.2.10
- Endless OS 5.0.2
- 4MLinux 42.0
- 4MLinux 42.0 Core
- 4MServer 42.0
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- LXQt 1.3.0
- Chromium 112.0.5615.121
- OpenZFS 2.1.10
- GNU Octave 8.2.0
- Transmission 4.0.3
- Linux kernel 6.2.11
- Linux kernel 6.1.24 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.107 LTS
- PipeWire 0.3.69
- digiKam 8.0.0
- Wireshark 4.0.5
- OpenVPN 2.6.3
- PHP 8.2.5
- GStreamer 1.22.2
- nginx 1.24.0
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.10.0
- GNU Parted 3.6
- OpenTTD 13.1
- archinstall 2.5.6
- Mozilla Firefox 112.0
Coming up next week
- Fedora Linux 38
- KDE Gear 23.04
- GNOME 44.1
- Linux kernel 6.3
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
