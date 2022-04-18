9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 17th, 2022

The eighty-one installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 17th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you and Happy Easter!

Happy Easter everyone! I hope that you are celebrating Easter with family and friends and that you are having a good time. May the Easter bunny bring your love, happiness, and peace!

I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for helping me reach 20K followers on Twitter in a little over two years since I launched this Linux news and releases website. Thank you again for following 9to5Linux on Twitter (and on any other social media channel where we are present). I am so grateful to all of you!

This week has been very slow in Linux news due to the Easter holidays, but sometimes we need to relax a bit and enjoy some family time. Being Easter and all that, this week brought us new Linux hardware from Star Labs, in the form of an all-AMD mini PC and an AMD Ryzen 7-powered StarBook Mk V laptop, as well as a new Ubuntu-powered laptop from Lambda and Razor for deep learning.

On top of that, the PeaZip open-source archiving utility gets a new release, the LXQt 1.1 lightweight desktop environment brings more features and a new theme, and the Linux kernel 5.16 series reaches EOL (end-of-life). You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 17th, 2022, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

New GNOME 41 point release

First GNOME 42 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 1 day ago