9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 17th, 2022

The eighty-one installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 17th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you and Happy Easter!
Happy Easter everyone! I hope that you are celebrating Easter with family and friends and that you are having a good time. May the Easter bunny bring your love, happiness, and peace!
I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for helping me reach 20K followers on Twitter in a little over two years since I launched this Linux news and releases website. Thank you again for following 9to5Linux on Twitter (and on any other social media channel where we are present). I am so grateful to all of you!
This week has been very slow in Linux news due to the Easter holidays, but sometimes we need to relax a bit and enjoy some family time. Being Easter and all that, this week brought us new Linux hardware from Star Labs, in the form of an all-AMD mini PC and an AMD Ryzen 7-powered StarBook Mk V laptop, as well as a new Ubuntu-powered laptop from Lambda and Razor for deep learning.
On top of that, the PeaZip open-source archiving utility gets a new release, the LXQt 1.1 lightweight desktop environment brings more features and a new theme, and the Linux kernel 5.16 series reaches EOL (end-of-life). You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 17th, 2022, below!
Hot news of the week
- PeaZip 8.6 is out with a more customizable UI layout and improved extraction/archiving
- Linux kernel 5.16 reaches end-of-life and users are urged to upgrade to Linux kernel 5.17
- Star Labs unveils its first AMD-powered mini Linux PC with Coreboot support
- You can now pre-order the StarBook Mk V Linux laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU
- Lambda launches world’s most powerful Ubuntu Linux laptop for deep learning
- LXQt 1.1 desktop environment arrives with better integration of GTK apps and new theme
Linux distributions released this week
- Archman Linux 2022.04.18 Xfce
- EasyOS 3.4.6
- PCLinuxOS 2022.04 KDE Plasma
- PCLinuxOS 2022.04 Xfce
- PCLinuxOS 2022.04 MATE
- Manjaro Linux 21.2.6 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.2.6 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.2.6 GNOME
- SparkyLinux 2022.04 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 2022.04 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 2022.04 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 2022.04 MATE
- SparkyLinux 2022.04 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 2022.04 MinimalCLI
- Bluestar Linux 5.17.2
- KDE neon 20220414
- LFA (Linux For All) 220412
- RebornOS 2022.04.10
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 22.0.3
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-30 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-30 (Clang)
- Telegram Desktop 3.7.0
- MKVToolnix 67.0.0
- GNU Coreutils 9.1
- Linux kernel 5.4.189 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.238 LTS
- Chromium 100.0.4896.127
- Git 2.35.3
- Linux kernel 5.17.3
- Linux kernel 5.16.20
- Linux kernel 5.15.34 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.111 LTS
- SysVinit 3.03
- PipeWire 0.3.50
- Krita 5.0.5
- LLVM 14.0.1
- PeaZip 8.2 (GTK)
- PeaZip 8.2 (Qt)
- Mutt 2.2.3
- Git 2.35.2
- CMake 3.23.1
- PHP 8.1.5
- Ruby 3.1.2
- Chromium 100.0.4896.88
- Linux kernel 4.9.310 LTS
- Mozilla Firefox 99.0.1
- Calamares 3.2.55
- Links 2.26
Coming up next week
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- New GNOME 41 point release
- First GNOME 42 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
