9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 24th, 2022

The eighty-two installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 24th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This has been a great week for Ubuntu users as Canonical released the highly anticipated Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system series, which will be supported for the next five years, as well as new kernel security updates for the rest of the supported Ubuntu releases. On top of that, TUXEDO Computers launched a new laptop powered by Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
This week also saw the release of the KDE Gear 22.04 software suite for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, QEMU 7.0 and VirtualBox 6.1.34 as major versions for virtualization, and Proton 7.0-2 for Linux gaming. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 24th, 2022, below!
Hot news of the week
- Linux Mint’s new upgrade tool enters public beta testing
- GNU Parted 3.5 arrives with support for the Linux “home” GUID and bug fixes
- QEMU 7.0 brings KVM support for RISC-V, ARM and OpenRISC improvements
- VirtualBox 6.1.34 is out with initial support for Linux kernel 5.17
- Canonical outs important Ubuntu kernel update to fix eight vulnerabilities
- KDE Gear 22.04 is here with Kalendar and many improvements for your favorite apps
- TUXEDO Stellaris 15 is the first Linux laptop to come pre-installed with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) is now available for download
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS official flavors released, here’s what’s new
- Ubuntu Unity 22.04 LTS arrives with Flatpak and Flathub support, new default apps
- Proton 7.0-2 makes more games playable on Linux and fixes numerous bugs
- Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 22.04 LTS is out with the Cinnamon 5.2 desktop environment
Linux distributions released this week
- PCLinuxOS 2022.04.20 KDE Plasma
- openmamba 20220423
- Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 22.04 LTS
- Ubuntu Unity 22.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS
- Kubutnu 22.04 LTS
- Xubuntu 22.04 LTS
- Lubuntu 22.04 LTS
- Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS
- Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS
- Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS
- Ubuntu Kylin 22.04 LTS
- Snal Linux 1.17
- SmartOS 20220421
- Kodachi Linux 8.17
- AV Linux 21.1
- SysLinuxOS 11.3
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-31 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-31 (Clang)
- Shotcut 22.04.22
- Mesa 22.0.2
- Calamares 3.2.56
- Calibre 5.41
- Proton 7.0-2
- GnuPG 2.3.5
- Node.js 18.0.0
- GCC 11.3.0
- Linux kernel 5.17.4
- Linux kernel 5.15.35 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.112 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.190 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.239 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.276 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.311 LTS
- VueScan 9.7.83
- VirtualBox 6.1.34
- QEMU 7.0.0
- BIND 9.18.2
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.8.1
- VLC 3.0.17.4
- Lutris 0.5.10.1
- Gnumeric 1.12.52
- GNU Parted 3.5
- Git 2.36.0
- rsync 3.2.4
- Postfix 3.7.1
- Webmin 1.991
Coming up next week
- Fedora Linux 36
- Pop!_OS 22.04
- New GNOME 41 point release
- First GNOME 42 point release
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
