9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 24th, 2022

The eighty-two installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 24th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for another awesome week! Thank you for all your shares, likes, retweets, comments, tips, suggestions, and whatnot (they’re all highly appreciated). Last but not least, I want to thank you all for following and supporting us, you guys rock!

This has been a great week for Ubuntu users as Canonical released the highly anticipated Ubuntu 22.04 LTS operating system series, which will be supported for the next five years, as well as new kernel security updates for the rest of the supported Ubuntu releases. On top of that, TUXEDO Computers launched a new laptop powered by Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

This week also saw the release of the KDE Gear 22.04 software suite for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, QEMU 7.0 and VirtualBox 6.1.34 as major versions for virtualization, and Proton 7.0-2 for Linux gaming. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 24th, 2022, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Fedora Linux 36

Pop!_OS 22.04

New GNOME 41 point release

First GNOME 42 point release

New Arch Linux ISO release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 24 hours ago