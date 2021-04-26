9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 25th, 2021

The thirtieth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 25th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This has been a great week, especially for Ubuntu fans, due to the release of Ubuntu 21.04 and all of its official and unofficial flavors. On top of that, Mozilla released the Firefox 88 web browser, KDE Project released the KDE Gear 21.04 software suite, and Linus Torvalds released the Linux 5.12 kernel.
This week also saw new releases of the Tails anonymous OS, Oracle’s VirtualBox virtualization platform, and the Geary email client. I top that with a first look at Firefox 89’s refreshed interface and other changes coming this summer. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for April 25th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Firefox 88 arrives with WebRender enabled by default for KDE/Xfce Intel/AMD users
- Tails 4.18 anonymous OS brings Tor Browser 10.0.16 and updated Intel firmware
- First Look at Firefox 89’s stunning new look and improved privacy features
- VirtualBox 6.1.20 is out with Linux kernel 5.11 support, CentOS Stream improvements
- KDE Gear 21.04 Software Suite Officially Released with Many Improved KDE Apps
- Ubuntu Unity 21.04 arrives for Unity7 fans with new theme and various improvements
- Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) is out with Linux kernel 5.11 and new features
- What’s new for the official Ubuntu 21.04 flavors
- Debian 11 Bullseye installer Release Candidate switches to Linux kernel 5.10 LTS
- Geary email client is now ready for GNOME 40 with fresh new look and improved performance
- Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.04 arrives with the Cinnamon 4.8.6 desktop environment
- Linux kernel 5.12 is finally here with many new features and better hardware support
Linux distributions released this week
- Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.04
- T2 SDE 21.4
- Ubuntu 21.04
- Ubuntu Server 21.04
- Kubuntu 21.04
- Xubuntu 21.04
- Lubuntu 21.04
- Ubuntu MATE 21.04
- Ubuntu Studio 21.04
- Ubuntu Budgie 21.04
- Ubuntu Kylin 21.04
- Ubuntu Unity 21.04
- Mabox Linux 21.04
- KDE neon 20210422
- RebornOS 2021.04.22
- Bluestar Linux 5.11.15
- Univention Corporate Server 4.4-8
- Tails 4.18
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- VueScan 9.7.53
- snapd 2.50
- SciTE 5.0.2
- FreeCAD 0.19.2
- OpenVPN 2.5.2
- Mesa 21.0.3
- Wireshark 3.4.5
- Linux kernel 5.11.16
- Linux kernel 5.10.32 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.114 LTS
- Ventoy 1.0.41
- Node.js 16.0
- Tor Browser 10.0.16
- exfatprogs 1.1.1
- Samba 4.14.3
- Chromium 90.0.4430.85
- VirtualBox 6.1.20
- nginx 1.20.0
- Opera 75.0.3969.218
- MySQL Community Server 8.0.24
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.10.0
- SQLite 3.35.5
- Audacity 3.0.2
- NetworkManager 1.30.4
- PeaZip 7.9.0
- Mozilla Firefox 88.0
- gscan2pdf 2.12.0
- OpenSSH 8.6p1
Coming up next week
- Fedora Linux 34
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- … and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!