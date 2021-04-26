9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 25th, 2021

The thirtieth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 25th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for the love you showed this week by posting comments, sending feedback, and all the likes on social media. Thank you again to everyone who donated so far to keep this Linux news website alive. If you want to help me continue doing the work I do, please consider donating too. Thank you!

This has been a great week, especially for Ubuntu fans, due to the release of Ubuntu 21.04 and all of its official and unofficial flavors. On top of that, Mozilla released the Firefox 88 web browser, KDE Project released the KDE Gear 21.04 software suite, and Linus Torvalds released the Linux 5.12 kernel.

This week also saw new releases of the Tails anonymous OS, Oracle’s VirtualBox virtualization platform, and the Geary email client. I top that with a first look at Firefox 89’s refreshed interface and other changes coming this summer. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for April 25th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week