9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 2nd, 2023

The 131st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 2nd, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
Thank you!
Thank you all for your support this week! Thank you for your comments, likes, shares, suggestions, and tips, and whatnot. I would also like to thank our past and current donor for their generosity, your support is greatly appreciated and we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you, so, once again, thank you!
The last week of March was full of great news, especially for Ubuntu users who got the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 release, a major Ubuntu Touch update for their Linux phones and tablets, and a new official flavor, namely Ubuntu Cinnamon.
But this week brought a lot of other goodies like a new major Blender update, a new Linux laptop for gamers from System76, and much more. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 2nd, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- The first Ubuntu Touch OTA release based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is out now
- GnuCash 5.0 accounting software arrives with a new Stock Transaction assistant
- Gentoo-based Porteus Kiosk 5.5 is here with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, exFAT support
- Pitivi 2023.03 video editor brings back autoaligner, adds more precise audio waveforms
- Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix becomes an official Ubuntu flavor
- OBS Studio 29.1 promises AV1/HEVC streaming over RTMP, lossless audio recording
- Finnix 125 Linux distro arrives for sysadmins with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS
- Arch Linux installer gets initial Swapfile support, updated Sway and Budgie profiles
- Blender 3.5 is out with a new sculpting feature, light sampling for Cycles, and more
- Qt Creator 10 open-source IDE arrives with LLVM 16 support, CMake improvements
- System76 announces a new Gazelle Linux laptop with a 13th Gen Intel CPU, 64GB RAM
- KDE’s Plasma Mobile gets ported to KDE Frameworks 6 and Qt 6
- LibreOffice 7.5.2 open-source office suite is available for download with 96 bug fixes
- Ubuntu 23.04 Beta releases with GNOME 44, Linux kernel 6.2, and a new installer
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-25 rolling out to supported Linux phones with minor improvements
- Linux Lite 6.4 is now available for download based on Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS
Linux distributions released this week
- Live Raizo 14.13.04.02
- Arch Linux 2023.04.01
- Pearl Linux 13 Xfce
- Pearl Linux 13 MATE
- Archcraft Linux 2023.04
- Nitrux 2.7.1 KDE Plasma
- Nitrux 2.7.1 Maui Shell
- EndeavourOS Cassini Nova R1
- Mabox 23.03Zevenet 5.13.2
- Linux Lite 6.4
- GnoppixNG 23.4
- Pisi Linux 2.3.2 KDE Plasma
- Linuxfx 11.3.1 Win11 Theme
- Linuxfx 11.3.1 Win10 Theme
- KDE neon 20230329
- Alpine Linux 3.17.3
- Proxmox 2.4 Backup Server
- openmamba 20230329
- Finnix 125
- Proxmox 7.3 Mail Gateway
- EasyOS 5.2
- Porteus Kiosk 5.5.0
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Pacstall 3.11.0
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-6 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-6 (Clang)
- Shotwell 0.30.18
- archinstall 2.5.5
- FileZilla 3.62.2.1
- MAME 0.253
- LibreOffice 7.5.2
- fwupd 1.8.14
- Linux kernel 6.2.9
- Linux kernel 6.1.22 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.105 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.239 LTS
- Ruby 3.2.2
- Seamonkey 2.53.16
- GCompris 3.2
- CMake 3.26.2
- WordPress 6.2
- Samba 4.18.1
- systemd 253.2
- XOrg Server 21.1.8
- Blender 3.5.0
- Qt Creator 10
- snapd 2.59.1
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.9.1
- QCAD 3.28.0
- Rust 1.68.2
- Docker 23.0.2
- Chromium 111.0.5563.147
- MKVToolnix 75.0.0
- GnuCash 5.0
- Pitivi 2023.03
- Ghostscript 10.01.1
Coming up next week
- New KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS point release
- New KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 23 hours ago