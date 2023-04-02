9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 2nd, 2023

The 131st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 2nd, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

The last week of March was full of great news, especially for Ubuntu users who got the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 release, a major Ubuntu Touch update for their Linux phones and tablets, and a new official flavor, namely Ubuntu Cinnamon.

But this week brought a lot of other goodies like a new major Blender update, a new Linux laptop for gamers from System76, and much more. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 2nd, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS point release

New KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

