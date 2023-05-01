9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 30th, 2023

The 135th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 30th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This week we got a few interesting updates for the GNOME 44 desktop environment, Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system, Nitrux and Clonezilla Live distros, as well as Audacity and Ardour software.
On top of that, Ubuntu users got a new kernel security update and a first look at the release schedule of the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 release, and I show you how to install the latest and greatest Linux 6.3 kernel on Ubuntu 23.04.
Last but not least, this week brought us two new Linux-powered laptops from TUXEDO Computers and Kubuntu Focus. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 30th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- Audacity 3.3 audio editor adds new Shelf Filter effect, experimental Beats and Bars
- Tutorial: How to install Linux kernel 6.3 on Ubuntu
- GNOME 44.1 improves screencast support, Quick Settings, Background Apps, and more
- Canonical issues new Ubuntu kernel updates to fix two local privilege escalation flaws
- Ardour 7.4 open-source DAW arrives with support for MIDI subgroup busses
- Clonezilla Live 3.1 is out with Memtest86+ 6.10, improved RAID support
- Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” is slated for release on October 12th, 2023
- TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen8 Linux ultrabook is now available for pre-order
- Nitrux 2.8 is here with Linux 6.2, Zswap, support for Android apps, and more
- Debian 11.7 “Bullseye” is out with 102 security updates and 92 bug fixes
Linux distributions released this week
- EasyOS 5.2.3
- Debian Edu (Skolelinux) 11.7.0
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.7 Live KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.7 Live GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.7 Live Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.7 Live Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.7 Live LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.7 Live LXDE
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.7 Live MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.7 Live Standard
- Photon OS 5.0
- Mabox Linux 23.04
- Nitrux 2.8.0
- KDE neon 20230427
- TUXEDO OS 2-20230427
- ArcoLinuxL 23.05.04
- ArcoLinuxS 23.05.04
- ArcoLinuxD 23.05.04
- Clonezilla Live 3.1.0-22
- Peropesis 2.1
- GnoppixNG 23.5
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 6.3.1
- Linux kernel 6.2.14
- Linux kernel 6.1.27 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.110 LTS
- Less 632
- Haguichi 1.4.6
- GnuCash 5.1
- MKVToolnix 76.0.0
- PPSSPP 1.15
- Lua 5.4.5
- GnuPG 2.4.1
- SABnzbd 4.0.0
- Audacity 3.3.1
- Calibre 6.17.0
- Docker 23.0.5
- MAME 0.254
- FileZilla 3.64.0
- Linux kernel 5.10.179 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.242 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.282 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.314 LTS
- GCC 13.1.0
- Git 2.40.1
- Blender 3.5.1
- Mozilla Firefox 112.0.2
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.10.1
- Telegram Desktop 4.8.1
- Calamares 3.2.62
- Perl 5.36.1
Coming up next week
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- Linux kernel 6.4 Release Candidate
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
