9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 30th, 2023

The 135th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 30th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

This week we got a few interesting updates for the GNOME 44 desktop environment, Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system, Nitrux and Clonezilla Live distros, as well as Audacity and Ardour software.

On top of that, Ubuntu users got a new kernel security update and a first look at the release schedule of the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 release, and I show you how to install the latest and greatest Linux 6.3 kernel on Ubuntu 23.04.

Last but not least, this week brought us two new Linux-powered laptops from TUXEDO Computers and Kubuntu Focus. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for April 30th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New Arch Linux ISO release

Linux kernel 6.4 Release Candidate

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

