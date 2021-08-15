9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 15th, 2021

The forty-sixth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 15th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This has been a really great week we fantastic releases. We got Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” and it looks like everyone out there is thrilled to install it on their machines. Same goes for elementary OS 6 “Odin” which looks stunning for a 2021 Linux-based OS for home and office users.
On top of that, we got a new and massive update to the Mozilla Thunderbird email, chat, news, and calendar client, major KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks updates, a new Firefox ESR series and stable release, and much more. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s weekly roundup for August 15th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Firefox 91 arrives as the new ESR series and brings back simplified printing
- elementary OS 6 “Odin” is out with new Dark Style, many improvements and new features
- Firefox 92 enters public beta testing with AVIF support enabled by default (yes, again)
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91 arrives with numerous new features and improvements
- KDE Gear 21.08 brings improvements to Dolphin, Konsole, Okular, and many other KDE apps
- Ardour 6.9 open-source DAW is out with all-new plugin manager and many improvements
- KDE Frameworks 5.85 improves the Breeze icon theme for Xfce users, adds performance improvements
- Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” is finally here with Linux 5.10 LTS and many new features
- Debian Edu 11 “Bullseye” released as a complete Linux solution for schools
Linux distributions released this week
- Debian Edu 11.0.0
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.0.0 KDE Plasma Live
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.0.0 GNOME Live
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.0.0 Xfce Live
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.0.0 LXQt Live
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.0.0 LXDE Live
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.0.0 Cinnamon Live
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.0.0 MATE Live
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.0.0 Standard Live
- Bluestar Linux 5.13.10
- ArcoLinuxL 21.09.8
- ArcoLinuxS 21.09.8
- ArcoLinuxD 21.09.8
- Mabox Linux 21.08
- KDE neon 20210812
- Snal Linux 1.7
- MakuluLinux Shift 2021-08-10
- Septor 2021.4
- Tails 4.21
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Midnight Commander 4.8.27
- Linux kernel 5.13.11
- Linux kernel 5.10.59 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.141 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.204 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.244 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.280 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.281 LTS
- GNU Grep 3.7
- Ventoy 1.0.50
- Calibre 5.25
- PostgreSQL 13.4
- Snort 3.1.10.0
- Opera 78.0.4093.147
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.0
- Telegram Desktop 2.9.3
- LVM2 2.03.13
- AMDVLK 2021.Q3.4 RPM
- AMDVLK 2021.Q3.4 DEB
- NetworkManager 1.32.8
- SDL 2.0.16
- NVIDIA 470.63.01
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.13.0
- Mozilla Firefox 91.0
- VueScan 9.7.62
Coming up next week
- Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS
- LibreOffice 7.2
- New GNOME 40 point release
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
