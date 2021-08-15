9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 15th, 2021

The forty-sixth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 15th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for being so awesome! We reached another milestone on Twitter, 11K followers, and that makes me so happy. I also want to thank you all for all your comments, likes, retweets, shares, tips, and suggestions. A huge thank you also goes to everyone who donated so far.

This has been a really great week we fantastic releases. We got Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” and it looks like everyone out there is thrilled to install it on their machines. Same goes for elementary OS 6 “Odin” which looks stunning for a 2021 Linux-based OS for home and office users.

On top of that, we got a new and massive update to the Mozilla Thunderbird email, chat, news, and calendar client, major KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks updates, a new Firefox ESR series and stable release, and much more. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s weekly roundup for August 15th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS

LibreOffice 7.2

New GNOME 40 point release

…and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!

