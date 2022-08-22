9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 21st, 2022

The ninety-nine installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 21st, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

This week we saw the release of a lot of goodies for everyone, starting with the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite and KDE Gear 22.08 software suite, and continuing with Ubuntu’s availability on the VisionFive RISC-V development board, a new Manjaro Linux release for ARM devices, and a new Proton release for Linux gamers.

On top of that, Mozilla Thunderbird 91 users were finally able to upgrade to Thunderbird 102, GNOME fans were able to test drive the beta release of the upcoming GNOME 43 desktop environment, and those in the market of a new Linux laptop were able to pre-order the brand-new StarBook MK VI from Star Labs.

Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 21st, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 104

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

