9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 21st, 2022

The ninety-nine installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 21st, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This week we saw the release of a lot of goodies for everyone, starting with the LibreOffice 7.4 office suite and KDE Gear 22.08 software suite, and continuing with Ubuntu’s availability on the VisionFive RISC-V development board, a new Manjaro Linux release for ARM devices, and a new Proton release for Linux gamers.
On top of that, Mozilla Thunderbird 91 users were finally able to upgrade to Thunderbird 102, GNOME fans were able to test drive the beta release of the upcoming GNOME 43 desktop environment, and those in the market of a new Linux laptop were able to pre-order the brand-new StarBook MK VI from Star Labs.
Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 21st, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- GNOME 43 Beta arrives to celebrate GNOME’s 25th anniversary
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91 users can now finally upgrade to Thunderbird 102
- Proton 7.0-4 Steam Play compatibility tool arrives with more goodies for Linux gamers
- Manjaro ARM 22.08 arrives with Orange Pi 3 and 4 LTS support, Linux kernel 5.19
- Ubuntu is now officially supported on StarFive’s VisionFive RISC-V single-board computers
- Krita 5.1 is out with JPEG-XL support, full WebP support, PSD improvements, and more
- KDE Gear 22.08 arrives with XDG Portals support, markup and annotation in Gwenview
- LibreOffice 7.4 open-source office suite is now available for download
- KaOS 2022.08 brings PipeWire by default, improved installer, and latest KDE goodies
- Neptune 7.5 is out based on Debian GNU/Linux 11.4, powered by Linux kernel 5.18
- Star Labs unveils StarBook Mk VI Linux laptop with 12th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 7 CPUs
- Linux kernel 5.18 reaches end of life, users urged to upgrade to Linux kernel 5.19
Linux distributions released this week
- ArchLabs Linux 2022.08.21
- Bluestar Linux 5.19.2
- Mabox Linux 22.08
- Archman GNU/Linux 20220820 Xfce
- Karoshi Linux 14.0.0
- Neptune Linux 7.5
- Linuxfx 11.2.22.04.1 (Win11 Theme)
- Linuxfx 11.2.22.04.1 (Win10 Theme)
- KaOS Linux 2022.08
- KDE neon 20220818
- Manjaro Linux 21.3.7 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.3.7 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.3.7 GNOME
- Bluestar Linux 5.19.1
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 22.1.5
- Linux kernel 5.19.3
- Linux kernel 5.18.19
- Linux kernel 5.15.62 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.137 LTS
- SysVinit 3.05
- Cinnamon 5.4.11
- PeaZip 8.8.0
- Webmin 2.000
- GCC 12.2.0
- KDevelop 22.08.0
- LibreOffice 7.4.0
- SABnzbd 3.6.1
- AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 (DEB)
- AMDVLK 2022.Q3.3 (RPM)
- QPrompt 1.1.1
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-46 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-46 (Clang)
- Mesa 22.1.7
- CMake 3.24.1
- GTK 4.6.7
- BIND 9.18.6
- Krita 5.1.0
- Chromium 104.0.5112.101
- Telegram Desktop 4.1.1
- MariaDB 10.8.4
Coming up next week
- Firefox 104
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
