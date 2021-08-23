9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 22nd, 2021

The forty-seventh installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 22nd, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This has been a great week for Linux news as we got new major releases of Manjaro, Zorin OS, SparkyLinux, MATE desktop, IPFire, and LibreOffice. On top of that, Ubuntu users got a new Linux kernel update, and gamers can now play even more Windows games with Valve’s newest Proton release.

For bleeding-edgers, there’s new beta releases of Krita 5.0 and MX Linux 21 Fluxbox, which is now a standalone edition for Fluxbox lovers. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 22nd, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS

Linux kernel 5.14

…and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!

