9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 22nd, 2021

The forty-seventh installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 22nd, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for being awesome, for retweeting, liking, sharing, and commenting on our tweets/posts, and for sending tips and suggestions. A huge thank you also goes to those who donate so far to keep 9to5Linux alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to all our new followers on social media.
This has been a great week for Linux news as we got new major releases of Manjaro, Zorin OS, SparkyLinux, MATE desktop, IPFire, and LibreOffice. On top of that, Ubuntu users got a new Linux kernel update, and gamers can now play even more Windows games with Valve’s newest Proton release.
For bleeding-edgers, there’s new beta releases of Krita 5.0 and MX Linux 21 Fluxbox, which is now a standalone edition for Fluxbox lovers. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 22nd, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Manjaro 21.1 “Pahvo” brings Linux kernel 5.13, GNOME 40, and an improved installer
- Zorin OS 16 launches with new “Pro” edition, Windows 11-like desktop layout
- Krita 5.0 enters public beta testing with all-new resource system and new features
- New Ubuntu Linux kernel security updates patch up to seven vulnerabilities
- IPFire Linux firewall distro is now powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.10 kernel
- KaOS Linux 2021.08 arrives with fresh new look, KDE Gear 21.08 with Plasma Mobile apps
- MATE 1.26 desktop environment is out with initial Wayland support and updated apps
- LibreOffice 7.2 office suite is out now with many cool new features and improvements
- SparkyLinux 6.0 “Po Tolo” arrives based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
- GNOME 40.4 is here with more bug fixes and various improvements
- Proton 6.3-6 adds support for Blood of Steel, Guardians VR, and many other games
- MX Linux 21 Fluxbox is ready for public beta testing as a full standalone edition
Linux distributions released this week
- Pisi Linux 2.2.1
- Linux Kodachi 8.10
- Pardus 21.0 GNOME
- Pardus 21.0 Xfce
- EuroLinux 8.4
- KaOS Linux 2021.08
- SparkyLinux 6.0 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 6.0 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 6.0 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 6.0 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 6.0 MinimalCLI
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 159
- Zorin OS 16 Core
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.0 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.0 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.0 GNOME
- deepin 20.2.3
- BlackArch Linux 2021.09.01
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-5 GCC
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-5 Clang
- Webmin 1.980
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.0.2
- xfsprogs 5.13.0
- Proton 6.3-6
- Tor Browser 10.5.5
- OpenSSH 8.7p1
- iBus 1.5.25
- Doxygen 1.9.2
- snapd 2.51.6
- OpenLDAP 2.5.7
- BIND 9.16.20
- Linux kernel 5.13.12
- Linux kernel 5.10.59 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.142 LTS
- Blender 2.93.3
- Shotwell 0.30.14
- NetworkManager 1.32.10
- WebKitGTK 2.33.3
- Mozilla Firefox 91.0.1
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.0.1
- TOR 0.4.6.7
- HandBrake 1.4.1
- Git 2.33.0
- Chromium 92.0.4515.159
- util-linux 2.37.2
- DBeaver 21.1.5
Coming up next week
- Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.14
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 1 day ago