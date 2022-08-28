9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 28th, 2022

The one hundred installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 28th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This week we’re not only celebrating 9to5Linux’s 100th Linux Weekly Roundup, but we’re also celebrating Linux’s 31st birthday. Happy birthday and here’s to many more releases! P.S.: this is also the reason we’re posting the Weekly Roundup earlier than usual.
On top of that, this week brought us a new stable Firefox release with some goodies for Linux users, a new major Flatpak release, two new computers from Kubuntu Focus and TUXEDO Computers, as well as a new major NetworkManager release with lots of good stuff.
Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 28th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Firefox 104 is now available for download with Linux performance improvements
- Flatpak 1.14 Linux app sandboxing and distribution framework is out with new features
- TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen7 Linux laptop brings Alder Lake CPUs, new colors
- Firefox 105 beta brings memory fixes, two-finger swipe back/forward gesture on Linux
- Happy 31st birthday, Linux!
- Tutorial: Install KDE Plasma 5.25 on Kubuntu 22.04 LTS
- Meet the Kubuntu Focus NX Mini Linux PC with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, up to 64GB RAM
- NetworkManager 1.40 arrives with multipath TCP support, improved carrier detection
Linux distributions released this week
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.220820 KDE Plasma
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.220820 GNOME
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.220820 Xfce
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.220820 Cinnamon
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.220820 MATE
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.220820 LXQt
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.220820 Budgie
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.220820 Pantheon
- GeckoLinux Rolling 999.220820 Barebones
- Absolute Linux 20220825
- KDE neon 20220825
- Tails 5.4
- SmartOS 20220825
- EasyOS 4.3.5
- Archman GNU/Linux 20220821 Xfce
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-47 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-47 (Clang)
- NetworkManager 1.40.0
- Mir 2.9.0
- Snort 3.1.40.0
- Lutris 0.5.11
- Linux kernel 5.19.4
- Linux kernel 5.15.63 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.138 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.211 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.256 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.291 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.326 LTS
- Calamares 3.2.61
- Flatpak 1.14
- qBittorrent 4.4.4
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.2.0
- MariaDB 10.9.2
- Mozilla Firefox 104.0
- IBus 1.5.27
Coming up next week
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
