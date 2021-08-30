9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 29th, 2021

The forty-eight installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 29th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This has been an amazing week for Linux, which turned 30 years old (here’s to you, Linux!), as we saw the release of Linux 5.14 as the next major kernel series, new Linux distro releases like Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, LibreELEC 10, and Escuelas Linux 7.1, and big new software releases like OpenShot 2.6 and Qt Creator 5.0.
On top of that, those brave enough to test drive upcoming releases were able to get an early taste of the GNOME 41 desktop environment and MX Linux 21 KDE Plasma edition. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 29th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- GNOME 41 Beta is ready for public testing with new Calls app and better Wayland support
- MX Linux 21 KDE Plasma edition enters public beta testing with Plasma 5.20 desktop
- Clonezilla Live 2.7.3 disk cloning/imaging tool arrives with various improvements
- Educational distro Escuelas Linux 7.1 comes with Linux kernel 5.11 and many udated apps
- Linux turns 30 years old, happy birthday!
- OpenShot 2.6 video editor is out with new computer vision and AI effects
- Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS (Focal Fossa) arrives with Linux kernel 5.11 and Mesa 21 graphics stack
- Qt Creator 5.0 open-source IDE is here as a major update with experimental features
- LibreELEC 10 “Matrix” arrives with better Raspberry Pi 4 support and Kodi 19.1
- EndeavourOS has a new ISO release with an improved installer, a new app, and more
- Linux kernel 5.14 is officially out with major improvements and new features
Linux distributions released this week
- Bluestar Linux 5.13.13
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.1 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.1 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.1 GNOME
- EndeavourOS 2021.08.27
- Alpine Linux 3.14.2
- Robolinux 12.10 Xfce
- Robolinux 12.10 Cinnamon
- Robolinux 12.10 MATE
- Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04.3
- KDE neon 20210826
- Archman Linux 20210826 Xfce
- OpenMediaVault 5.6.13
- Ubuntu Unity 20.04.3
- Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS
- Ubuntu Server 20.04.3 LTS
- Kubuntu 20.04.3 LTS
- Xubuntu 20.04.3 LTS
- Lubuntu 20.04.3 LTS
- Ubuntu Studio 20.04.3 LTS
- Ubuntu Budgie 20.04.3 LTS
- Ubuntu MATE 20.04.3 LTS
- Ubuntu Kylin 20.04.3 LTS
- Escuelas Linux 7.1
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 5.14
- qBittorrent 4.3.8
- snapd 2.51.7
- systemd 249.4
- Ventoy 1.0.51
- Webmin 1.981
- MAME 0.235
- man-pages 5.13
- Calibre 5.26.0
- Linux kernel 5.13.13
- Linux kernel 5.10.61 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.143 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.205 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.245 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.281 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.282 LTS
- Qt Creator 5.0.0
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.0.3
- SeaMonkey 2.53.9
- CMake 3.21.2
- Wireshark 3.4.8
- Openshot 2.6.0
- Opera 78.0.4093.184
- QEMU 6.1
- Krita 4.4.8
- OpenSSL 1.1.1l
- GnuPG 2.3.2
- PHP 8.0.10
- Audacity 3.0.4
- IntelliJ IDEA 2021.2.1
- Joomla! 4.0.1
- Mozilla Firefox 91.0.2
- Samba 4.14.7
- AMDVLK 2021.Q3.5 RPM
- AMDVLK 2021.Q3.5 DEB
- GTK 4.4
Coming up next week
- New KDE Plasma 5.22 point release
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
