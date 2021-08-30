9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 29th, 2021

The forty-eight installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 29th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for being so awesome during the past week by posting comments, retweeting, sending tips and suggestions, and whatnot. We’re very close to 12K followers on Twitter and that makes me so happy, so thank you to all our new and future followers.

This has been an amazing week for Linux, which turned 30 years old (here’s to you, Linux!), as we saw the release of Linux 5.14 as the next major kernel series, new Linux distro releases like Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, LibreELEC 10, and Escuelas Linux 7.1, and big new software releases like OpenShot 2.6 and Qt Creator 5.0.

On top of that, those brave enough to test drive upcoming releases were able to get an early taste of the GNOME 41 desktop environment and MX Linux 21 KDE Plasma edition. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 29th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New KDE Plasma 5.22 point release

New Arch Linux ISO release

…and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 1 day ago