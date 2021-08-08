9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 8th, 2021

The forty-fifth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 8th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week has been pretty awesome, and we saw the release of the Mesa 21.2 graphics stack, which is great news for gamers, we were able to test drive Ubuntu’s new Desktop Installer written in Google’s Flutter SDK, we played The Silence & The Fury DLC for Total War: WARHAMMER II, and we installed Nitrux 1.5.1, Coreboot 6, and fwupd 1.6.2.
On top of that, I take a first look at Thunderbird 91’s new account setup wizard and the upcoming UnityX 10 desktop environment. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux and Open Source weekly roundup for August 8th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Fwupd 1.6.2 adds a plugin to check Lenovo firmware settings and better hardware support
- UnityX 10 desktop environment arrives with new panel and sidebar designs
- Nitrux 1.5.1 arrives with the latest KDE Plasma desktop and an updated installer
- Ubuntu’s new desktop installer is now available for public testing
- Mesa 21.2 is out with new features and improved support for many games
- Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Silence & The Fury DLC is out now for Linux
- Coreboot 6 open-source firmware is now available for Star Labs’ Linux laptops
- Latte Dock 0.10 arrives with support for multiple, floating docks and panels
- Thunderbird 91 promises new account setup wizard with CalDAV support, encryption, and more
Linux distributions released this week
- Network Security Toolkit 34-12783
- Bluestar Linux 5.13.8
- Alpine Linux 3.14.1
- KDE neon 20210805
- Kaisen Linux 1.8 KDE Plasma
- Kaisen Linux 1.8 Xfce
- Kaisen Linux 1.8 LXDE
- Kaisen Linux 1.8 MATE
- OpenWRT 19.07.8
- Nitrux 1.5.1
- PCLinuxOS 2021.08 KDE Plasma
- Snal Linux 1.6
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 5.13.9
- Linux kernel 5.10.57 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.139 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.202 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.243 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.279 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.279 LTS
- AppARmor 3.0.3
- Nmap 7.92
- MariaDB 10.6.4
- Krita 4.4.7
- AMDVLK 2021.Q3.3 DEB
- AMDVLK 2021.Q3.3 RPM
- IceWM 2.7.0
- PipeWire 0.3.33
- Calamares 3.2.41.1
- Mesa 21.2.0
- Linux kernel 5.13.8
- Linux kernel 5.10.56 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.138 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.201 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.242 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.278 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.278 LTS
- Snort 3.1.9.0
- Blender 2.93.2
- Opera 78.0.4093.112
- qBittorrent 4.3.7
- Ventoy 1.0.49
- Chromium 92.0.4515.131
- Docker 20.10.8
- fwupd 1.6.2
Coming up next week
- Mozilla Firefox 91
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91
- elementary OS 6
- Tails 4.22
- New KDE Frameworks release
- Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
- New GNOME 40 point release
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
