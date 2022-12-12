9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 11th, 2022

The 115th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 11th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

This week was packed with lots of goodies, mostly software releases, but also some distro updates and other stuff. Linux kernel 6.1 is the highlight of this week and rest assured that it will arrive soon in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions.

Blender, Audacity, digiKam, Tor Browser, OpenShot, KDE Gear, and KDE Frameworks software all received new versions with many exciting changes, and KaOS Linux and Armbian distros have new versions as well. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 11th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Xfce 4.18

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

