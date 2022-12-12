9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 11th, 2022

The 115th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 11th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This week was packed with lots of goodies, mostly software releases, but also some distro updates and other stuff. Linux kernel 6.1 is the highlight of this week and rest assured that it will arrive soon in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions.
Blender, Audacity, digiKam, Tor Browser, OpenShot, KDE Gear, and KDE Frameworks software all received new versions with many exciting changes, and KaOS Linux and Armbian distros have new versions as well. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 11th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- Armbian 22.11 adds RISC-V 64, Banana Pi M5, ODROID-M1, and Rock Pi 4C+ support
- digiKam 7.9 open-source photo management app brings various improvements
- Audacity 3.2.2 adds real-time capabilities to VST2 effects, improves accessibility of meters
- Kali Linux 2022.4 ethical hacking distro arrives with Linux 6.0, official PinePhone support
- Blender 3.4 is here with native Wayland support on Linux, many improvements
- Fwupd 1.8.8 brings BIOS rollback protection support for Dell and Lenovo systems
- Tor Browser 12.0 arrives with multi-locale support, based on Firefox 102 ESR series
- KDE Gear 22.12 improves Dolphin, Gwenview, Kate, Kalendar, KDE Connect, and many apps
- System76 unveils the “Launch Heavy” full-size and open-source configurable keyboard
- KDE Frameworks 5.101 arrives with Plasma Wayland and multi-monitor improvements
- OpenShot 3.0 open-source video editor is out with more than 1000 improvements
- KaOS 2022.12 is out with Linux kernel 6.0, improved ZFS installation, and Plasma 6 preview
- Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” default artwork and theme revealed
- Linux Kernel 6.1 LTS is out with initial support for the Rust programming language
Linux distributions released this week
- KaOS Linux 2022.12
- S15Pup 22.12
- KDE neon 20221208
- deepin 20.8
- Kali Linux 2022.4
- SparkyLinux 2022.12 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 2022.12 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 2022.12 MATE
- SparkyLinux 2022.12 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 2022.12 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 2022.12 MinimalCLI
- MakuluLinux 2022-12-04
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 6.1
- Git 2.38.2
- OpenShot 3.0.0
- AMDVLK 2022.Q4.3 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2022.Q4.3 (DEB)
- PipeWire 0.3.62
- systemd 252.3
- DBeaver 22.3.0
- PHP 8.2.0
- Linux kernel 6.0.12
- Linux kernel 5.15.82 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.158 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.226 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.268 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.301 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.335 LTS
- Chromium 108.0.5359.98
- Wireshark 4.0.2
- Eclipse 2022.12
- Tor Browser 12.0
- fwupd 1.8.8
- Blender 3.4.0
- Telegram Desktop 4.4.1
- Apache NetBeans 16
- Python 3.11.1
- Audacity 3.2.2
- Tor 0.4.7.12
- Inkscape 1.2.2
- IntelliJ IDEA 2022.3
Coming up next week
- Xfce 4.18
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
