9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 12th, 2021

The sixty-third installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 12th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you everyone for keep being so awesome, for posting comments, liking and sharing the articles, and for all your tips and suggestions to improve 9to5Linux. I also want to give a warm welcome to all our new followers on all the social media channels where we’re present. A big thank you to our donors too ❤️.

This week has been really great with lots of cool stuff for everyone, starting with the launch of the Firefox 95 web browser and the Tails 4.25 anonymous OS, and continuing with a new release of the Gentoo-based Calculate Linux distro, a new Kali Linux release for ethical hackers, and the long-anticipated Zorin OS 16 Lite edition.

Fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment received lots of goodies this week, including a new Plasma Mobile Gear release for their Linux phones, and GNOME desktop fans got two new point releases, GNOME 40.6 and 41.2.

On top of that, I take a look at the Armbian Linux distro on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer and show Linux newcomers how easy is to search for text within many files and directories. Also, Linux Mint 20.3 is now ready for public beta testing.

You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 12th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Pop!_OS Linux 21.10

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 8 hours ago