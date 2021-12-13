9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 12th, 2021

The sixty-third installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 12th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for keep being so awesome, for posting comments, liking and sharing the articles, and for all your tips and suggestions to improve 9to5Linux. I also want to give a warm welcome to all our new followers on all the social media channels where we’re present. A big thank you to our donors too ❤️.
This week has been really great with lots of cool stuff for everyone, starting with the launch of the Firefox 95 web browser and the Tails 4.25 anonymous OS, and continuing with a new release of the Gentoo-based Calculate Linux distro, a new Kali Linux release for ethical hackers, and the long-anticipated Zorin OS 16 Lite edition.
Fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment received lots of goodies this week, including a new Plasma Mobile Gear release for their Linux phones, and GNOME desktop fans got two new point releases, GNOME 40.6 and 41.2.
On top of that, I take a look at the Armbian Linux distro on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer and show Linux newcomers how easy is to search for text within many files and directories. Also, Linux Mint 20.3 is now ready for public beta testing.
You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 12th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Firefox 95 is here with a new Picture-in-Picture feature and extra security
- LibreOffice 7.2.4 and 7.1.8 arrive early with a critical security fix
- Tails 4.25 anonymous Linux OS brings a new backup tool for Persistent Storage
- Plasma Mobile Gear 21.12 rolls out to Linux phones with ModemManager, improved apps
- Firefox 96 enters public beta testing with more performance and security improvements
- Gentoo-based Calculate Linux 22 arrives with PipeWire and improved system updates
- Zorin OS 16 celebrates over 1 million downloads with Zorin OS 16 Lite edition
- KDE Gear 21.12 software suite is here as a massive update for Plasma fans
- GNOME 41.2 is here for GNOME fans with many improved apps
- Kali Linux 2021.4 brings Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W support and new hacking tools
- Tutorial: How to search for text within files and folders in Linux
- First Look: Armbian Linux on Raspberry Pi 4
- Linux Mint 20.3 Beta is now available for download
- KDE Frameworks 5.89 further improves the Plasma Wayland session, fixes many bugs
Linux distributions released this week
- MeX Linux 211211
- Freespire 8.0 GNOME
- Kali Linux 2021.4
- KDE neon 20211209
- Zorin OS 16 Lite
- Calculate Linux 22 KDE Plasma
- Calculate Linux 22 Xfce
- Calculate Linux 22 LXQt
- Calculate Linux 22 Cinnamon
- Calculate Linux 22 MATE
- Calculate Directory Server 22
- Calculate Linux Scratch 22
- Calculate Scratch Server 22
- ExTiX 21.11 LXQt
- Tails 4.25
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Deluge 2.0.4
- DBeaver 21.3.1
- Mutt 2.1.4
- digiKam 7.4.0
- Calamares 3.2.49.1
- FileZilla 3.57.0
- AMDVLK 2021.Q4.2 (RPM)
- Wayland 1.20.0
- ALSA 1.2.6.1
- Drupal 9.3.0
- Cinnamon 5.2.5
- Tor Browser 11.0.2
- Haguichi 1.4.5
- Samba 4.15.3
- Snort 3.1.18.0
- Linux kernel 5.15.7 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.84 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.164 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.220 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.257 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.292 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.294 LTS
- Privoxy 3.0.33
- Telegram Desktop 3.3.0
- IceWM 2.9.2
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.4.0
- Squid 5.3
- CMake 3.22.1
- Chromium 96.0.4664.93
- Python 3.10.1
- xfsprogs 5.14.2
- Mozilla Firefox 95.0
- Pacstall 1.7
Coming up next week
- Pop!_OS Linux 21.10
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
