9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 18th, 2022

The 116th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 18th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

Thank you!

Christmas is almost here and I can’t thank you enough for this wonderful gift of supporting 9to5Linux by posting comments, liking and sharing, sending suggestions and tips, and last but not least for following us. Thank you!

This week was packed with lots of goodies for everyone! We got new releases of the Firefox web browser, Kdenlive video editor, Ardour digital audio workstation, and PeaZip archive manager, as well as new distro releases including Linux Mint 21.1, Debian GNU/Linux 11.6, SystemRescue 9.06, and postmarketOS 22.12.

On top of that, the long-anticipated Xfce 4.18 desktop environment arrived this week with lots of goodies, and I take you on a tour of Ubuntu’s new Desktop Installer written in Flutter. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 18th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Christmas!

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 11 hours ago