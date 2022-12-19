9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 18th, 2022

The 116th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 18th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
Thank you!
Christmas is almost here and I can’t thank you enough for this wonderful gift of supporting 9to5Linux by posting comments, liking and sharing, sending suggestions and tips, and last but not least for following us. Thank you!
This week was packed with lots of goodies for everyone! We got new releases of the Firefox web browser, Kdenlive video editor, Ardour digital audio workstation, and PeaZip archive manager, as well as new distro releases including Linux Mint 21.1, Debian GNU/Linux 11.6, SystemRescue 9.06, and postmarketOS 22.12.
On top of that, the long-anticipated Xfce 4.18 desktop environment arrived this week with lots of goodies, and I take you on a tour of Ubuntu’s new Desktop Installer written in Flutter. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 18th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- GNU Linux-Libre 6.1 arrives as a 100% free kernel for software freedom lovers
- Firefox 108 is now available for download with new features and improvements
- Latest Kdenlive video editor release brings major overhaul to Guide/Marker system
- PipeWire’s WirePlumber gets Bluetooth SCO (HSP/HFP) hardware offload support
- Ardour 7.2 open-source DAW adds support for compressed Ogg/Opus audio, new MIDI input port
- Firefox 109 to introduce new Unified Extensions Button for managing your add-ons
- Xfce 4.18 desktop environment is here as a major release with many new features
- PINE64 announces the PineTab2 Linux tablet with up to 8GB RAM and RK3566 SoC
- First Look: Ubuntu 23.04’s brand-new Desktop Installer written in Flutter
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 “Bullseye” arrives with 78 security updates and 69 bug fixes
- PeaZip 9.0 is out with improved speed and memory usage, new archiving options
- Arch Linux-based SystemRescue 9.06 toolkit adds Xfce 4.18 and new bootable USB creator
- postmarketOS 22.12 adds support for Fairphone 4 and Galaxy Tab 2 10.1
- Download Now: Linux Mint 21.1 “Vera”
Linux distributions released this week
- Guix 1.4.0
- ExTiX 22.12
- SystemRescue 9.06
- Debian Edu (Skolelinux) 11.6.0
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 LXDE
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.6 Standard
- Daphile Linux 22.12
- KDE neon 20221215
- AVLinux MX-21.2.1
- XeroLinux 2022.12
- Kaisen Linux 2.2 KDE Plasma
- Kaisen Linux 2.2 Xfce
- Kaisen Linux 2.2 LXQt
- Kaisen Linux 2.2 MATE
- Berry Linux 1.37
- RebeccaBlackOS 2022-12-12
- Bluestar Linux 6.0.12
- EasyOS 4.5.3
- PCLinuxOS 2022.12 KDE Plasma
- PCLinuxOS 2022.12 KDE Plasma (Darkstar)
- PCLinuxOS 2022.12 MATE
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- GnuCash 4.13
- SABnzbd 3.7.1
- Ventoy 1.0.85
- PeaZip 9.0.0 (Qt)
- PeaZip 9.0.0 (GTK)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-55 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-55 (Clang)
- NetworkManager 1.40.8
- SABnzbd 3.7.1
- Apache SpamAssassin 4.0.0
- Tor Browser 12.0.1
- Mozilla Firefox 108.0.1
- SysVinit 3.06
- Calibre 6.10
- Docker 20.10.22
- Drupal 10.0.0
- Samba 4.17.4
- PPSSPP 1.14
- Rust 1.66.0
- Cinnamon 5.6.5
- AMDVLK 2022.Q4.4 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2022.Q4.4 (DEB)
- Mesa 22.3.1
- QEMU 7.2.0
- Linux kernel 6.0.13
- Linux kernel 5.15.83 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.159 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.227 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.269 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.302 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.336 LTS
- GNU nano 7.1
- Krita 5.1.4
- GNU Bash 5.2.15
- XZ Utils 5.4.0
- Xorg Server 21.1.5
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.6.0
- WirePlumber 0.4.13
Coming up next week
- Christmas!
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 11 hours ago