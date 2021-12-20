9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 19th, 2021

The sixty-four installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 19th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This has been a great week with some cool releases, starting with System76’s Pop!_OS Linux 21.10, which now also runs on the Raspberry Pi 4, and continuing with new EndeavourOS and Debian GNU/Linux 11 point releases to keep you up-to-date with the latest security and bug fixes.
On top of that, we got a new Steam Client update, a new major release of the powerful GCompris educational software suite, as well as new major releases of the GNU nano text editor and digiKam professional photo management software.
Also, Canonical announced the upcoming end of life of Ubuntu 21.04 and I take a first look at System76’s Pop!_OS Linux on the Raspberry Pi 4. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 19th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) reaches end of life on January 20th, 2022
- Fwupd 1.7.3 arrived with support for most Nordic Semiconductor nRF Secure devices
- digiKam 7.4 professional photo management app brings new features and better camera support
- System76 launches Pop!_OS 21.10 with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS and new Application Library
- First Look: System76’s new Pop!_Pi OS on Raspberry Pi 4
- GNU nano 6.0 text editor is out with new color names, suspension enabled by default
- Latest Steam Client update greatly improves VA-API hardware decoding on Linux
- Calibre 5.34 open-source ebook manager adds support for Nook Glowlight 4
- GCompris 2.0 educational software for kids brings new and improved activities
- EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo arrives with much-needed fixes and a Christmas surprise
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 “Bullseye” is out with 30 security updates and 64 bug fixes
Linux distributions released this week
- SystemRescue 8.07
- Debian Edu 11.2
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 Live KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 Live GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 Live Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 Live Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 Live LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 Live LXDE
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 Live MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.2 Live (Standard)
- EndeavourOS Atlantis Neo
- KDE neon 20211216
- DebEX Linux 211215
- Univention Corporate Server 5.0-1
- Bluestar Linux 5.15.7
- Kaisen Linux 2.0 KDE Plasma
- Kaisen Linux 2.0 Xfce
- Kaisen Linux 2.0 LXQt
- Kaisen Linux 2.0 MATE
- SparkyLinux 2021.12 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 2021.12 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 2021.12 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 2021.12 MATE
- SparkyLinux 2021.12 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 2021.12 MinimalCLI
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.4.1
- GnuCash 4.9
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-18 (Clang)
- GIMP 2.10.30
- Mozilla Firefox 95.0.2
- Mesa 21.3.2
- Joomla! 4.0.5
- Firebird 4.0.1
- Latte Dock 0.10.6
- snapd 2.54
- GCompris 2.0
- Linux kernel 5.15.10 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.87 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.167 LTS
- Calibre 5.34
- youtube-dl 2021.12.17
- Tor 0.4.6.9
- Giada 0.19.2
- OpenZFS 2.1.2
- Cinnamon 5.2.6
- Qt Creator 6.0.1
- GNU nano 6.0
- XOrg Server 21.1.2
- PHP 8.1.1
- BIND 9.16.24
- PeaZip 8.4.0 (Qt)
- PeaZip 8.4.0 (GTK)
- QEMU 6.2.0
- OpenSSL 3.0.1
- Vuescan 9.7.70
- Chromium 96.0.4664.110
- Opera 82.0.4227.33
- Linux kernel 4.19.221 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.258 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.293 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.295 LTS
- Juju 2.9.22
- Rapid Photo Downloader 0.9.27
- SysVinit 3.01
- Docker 20.10.12
- NVIDIA 470.94
- fwupd 1.7.3
Coming up next week
- elementary OS 6.1
- Christmas holidays!
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
