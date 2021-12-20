9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 19th, 2021

The sixty-four installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 19th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for keep being so awesome every single week! With your help, we passed 15K followers on Twitter and that couldn’t have been a better Christmas gift for us, so thank you to all our followers. I also like to thank all our previous and current donors for keeping 9to5Linux.com alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has been a great week with some cool releases, starting with System76’s Pop!_OS Linux 21.10, which now also runs on the Raspberry Pi 4, and continuing with new EndeavourOS and Debian GNU/Linux 11 point releases to keep you up-to-date with the latest security and bug fixes.

On top of that, we got a new Steam Client update, a new major release of the powerful GCompris educational software suite, as well as new major releases of the GNU nano text editor and digiKam professional photo management software.

Also, Canonical announced the upcoming end of life of Ubuntu 21.04 and I take a first look at System76’s Pop!_OS Linux on the Raspberry Pi 4. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 19th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

elementary OS 6.1

Christmas holidays!

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

