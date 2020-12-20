9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 20th, 2020

The twelfth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on December 20th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
Now that we are approaching the Christmas holiday, I want to thank you all again for your support, donations and for following us on social media. I wish you a Merry Christmas and I hope that you have a joyous time with your friends and family, but keep in mind to wear a mask where needed and wash your hands. Stay safe everyone!
This has been yet another interesting week before we enter the Christmas and the New Year breaks. As you can see below, it’s clear that the launch of Linux kernel 5.10 LTS let its imprint on the Open Source community, but we also have great news about Plasma Mobile, Linux Mint 20.1, Ubuntu Touch, GTK 4, and much more.
Hot news of the week
- Linux Lite users can now install Linux kernel 5.10 LTS on their PCs
- Canonical released new Ubuntu kernel updates to fix a data corruption bug
- Firefox 84 web browser launched with WebRender enabled by default on Linux/GNOME/X11
- GNU Linux-libre 5.10 kernel arrived for those seeking 100% freedom for their PCs
- Collabora showcase their contributions to Linux kernel 5.10 LTS
- Linux Mint 20.1″Ulyssa” enters public beta testing based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS
- Tails 4.14 arrives with support for Ledger hardware wallets and Linux kernel 5.9
- Thunderbird 78.6 brings a full dark mode for the Calendar on Linux and OpenPGP improvements
- KDE’s Plasma Mobile UI got a performance boost and it’s now faster and less resource-intensive
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 launches for Ubuntu Phones with support for new devices
- GTK 4.0 toolkit is finally here after more than four years of development
- Firefox 85 promises to let users remove all saved logins with one click
- LibreOffice 7.0.4 office suite arrives with more than 110 bug fixes
- Feral Interactive brings the Total War: WARHAMMER II – The Twisted & The Twilight DLC on Linux
- Q4OS 3.13 “Centaurus” LTS Linux distro is here based on Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 “Buster”
- Manjaro ARM 20.12 brings the KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop to ARM devices
- Kwort 4.3.5 Linux distro switches to Linux kernel 5.10 LTS
Linux distributions released this week
- CruxEX 3.6.1
- Sparky 2020.12 GameOver
- Sparky 2020.12 Multimedia
- Sparky 2020.12 Rescue
- Q4OS 3.13 KDE Plasma
- Q4OS 3.13 TDE
- KDE neon 20201217
- Bluestar Linux 5.9.14
- Ultimate Edition 6.9 MATE Lite
- Alpine Linux 3.12.3
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- KMyMoney 5.1.1
- PowerDNS 4.4.0
- Wireshark 3.4.2
- ImageMagick 7.0.10-51
- Qt Creator 4.14
- Opera 73.0.3856.284
- WebKitGTK 2.30.4
- Lighttpd 1.4.57
- BIND 9.17.8
- Mesa 20.3.1
- CMake 3.19.2
- fwupd 1.5.4
- Linux kernel 5.9.15
- Linux kernel 5.4.84 LTS
- Samba 4.13.3
- snapd 2.48.2
- PeaZip 7.6.0
- Tor Browser 10.0.7
- Linux kernel 5.10.1
- Suricata 6.0.1
- XnConvert 1.90
- IceWM 2.0.0
Coming up next week
- First release candidate of Linux kernel 5.11
- …and the Christmas holidays!
