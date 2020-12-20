Weekly Roundup

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 20th, 2020

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
Weekly Roundup December 20th


The twelfth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on December 20th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Now that we are approaching the Christmas holiday, I want to thank you all again for your support, donations and for following us on social media. I wish you a Merry Christmas and I hope that you have a joyous time with your friends and family, but keep in mind to wear a mask where needed and wash your hands. Stay safe everyone!

This has been yet another interesting week before we enter the Christmas and the New Year breaks. As you can see below, it’s clear that the launch of Linux kernel 5.10 LTS let its imprint on the Open Source community, but we also have great news about Plasma Mobile, Linux Mint 20.1, Ubuntu Touch, GTK 4, and much more.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

  • First release candidate of Linux kernel 5.11
  • …and the Christmas holidays!

