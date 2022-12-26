9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 25th, 2022 (Christmas Edition)

The 117th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 25th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Ho-ho-ho, it’s Christmas! I want to wish Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of you out there reading 9to5Linux. May the Christmas season fill your home with joy, your heart with love, and your life with laughter. Thank you for being here with us in 2022 and I look forward to a joyful, challenging, and exciting 2023 with you beside me.

Since it’s the holidays, this week only saw a few releases and Linux news. The EndeavourOS and Manjaro Linux folks were kind enough to drop a big release of their Arch Linux-based distros, the privacy-focused Tails OS adopted Wayland, and a new Darktable release brought many goodies for photographers.

On top of that, Linus Torvalds played Santa and put out for the public testing the first Release Candidate of the upcoming Linux 6.2 kernel series. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 25th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New Year’s Eve!

…and hopefully some exciting Linux news and releases!

