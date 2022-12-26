9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 25th, 2022 (Christmas Edition)

The 117th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 25th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
Ho-ho-ho, it’s Christmas! I want to wish Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of you out there reading 9to5Linux. May the Christmas season fill your home with joy, your heart with love, and your life with laughter. Thank you for being here with us in 2022 and I look forward to a joyful, challenging, and exciting 2023 with you beside me.
Since it’s the holidays, this week only saw a few releases and Linux news. The EndeavourOS and Manjaro Linux folks were kind enough to drop a big release of their Arch Linux-based distros, the privacy-focused Tails OS adopted Wayland, and a new Darktable release brought many goodies for photographers.
On top of that, Linus Torvalds played Santa and put out for the public testing the first Release Candidate of the upcoming Linux 6.2 kernel series. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 25th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- EndeavourOS Cassini brings Linux 6.0, Pinebook Pro support, and new bootloader options
- Privacy-focused Tails 5.8 enables Wayland by default, adds new persistent storage
- Darktable 4.2 RAW image editor arrives with JPEG-XL, WebP, and new camera support
- Manjaro Linux 22.0 “Sikaris” is out with Linux kernel 6.1, GNOME 43, and Xfce 4.18
- Linus Torvalds announces the first Linux kernel 6.2 Release Candidate
Linux distributions released this week
- Manjaro Linux 22.0 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 22.0 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 22.0 GNOME
- Bluestar Linux 6.1.1
- Mabox Linux 22.12
- ArcoLinuxL 23.01.03
- ArcoLinuxS 23.01.03
- ArcoLinuxD 23.01.03
- Q4OS 4.11
- KDE neon 20221222
- NuTyX 22.12.0 KDE Plasma
- NuTyX 22.12.0 GNOME
- NuTyX 22.12.0 Xfce
- NuTyX 22.12.0 Cinnamon
- NuTyX 22.12.0 MATE
- NuTyX 22.12.0 LXQt
- NuTyX 22.12.0 LXDE
- NuTyX 22.12.0 Enlightenment
- NuTyX 22.12.0 Openbox
- NuTyX 22.12.0 JWM
- Hyperbola GNU/Linux 0.4.2
- Peropesis 1.9
- Tails 5.8
- EndeavourOS 22.12
- Springdale Linux 8.7
- BunsenLabs Beryllium
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Ruby 3.2.0
- DBeaver 22.3.1
- btrfs-progs 6.1
- Ventoy 1.0.86
- Kodi 19.5
- KiCad 6.0.10
- man-pages 6.02
- GTK 4.8.3
- LVM 2.03.18
- Dovecot 2.3.20
- Shotcut 22.12.21
- Linux kernel 6.1.1
- Linux kernel 6.0.15
- Linux kernel 5.15.85 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.161 LTS
- Darktable 4.5
- BIND 9.18.10
- cURL 7.87.0
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.6.1
- systemd 252.4
- IceWM 3.3.0
- Snort 3.1.50.0
- Blender 3.4.1
- GnuPG 2.4.0
- GStreamer 1.20.5
- Linux kernel 5.4.228 LTS
- Xorg Server 21.1.6
Coming up next week
- New Year’s Eve!
- …and hopefully some exciting Linux news and releases!
