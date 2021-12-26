9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 26th, 2021 (Christmas Edition)

The sixty-five installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 26th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Thank You!

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone! May this holiday season find you among those you love and I hope that the true spirit of Christmas will shine in your heart and light your path to Linux and Open Source.

I want to thank you for an amazing year, for all your comments, tips, shares, suggestions, and for being here with me on this awesome ride as I share with you the latest Linux and Open Source news. I also want to thank everyone who donated so far to support me on this journey.

Being the holiday season and all that, this week we got a lot of goodies from our favorite developers. We got new Linux distros to play with, including elementary OS 6.1, Nitrux 1.8, Manjaro Linux 21.2, Neptune 7.0, and siduction 2021.3, as well as new major software releases, including Krita 5.0, Darktable 3.8, and Enlightenment 0.25.

On top of that, more distros switched to the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, and the Nitrux developers unveiled a brand-new Linux desktop shell called Maui Shell. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 26th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New Arch Linux ISO release

CentOS Linux 8 EOL

New Year’s Eve!

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 6 hours ago