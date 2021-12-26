9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 26th, 2021 (Christmas Edition)

The sixty-five installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 26th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and Thank You!
Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone! May this holiday season find you among those you love and I hope that the true spirit of Christmas will shine in your heart and light your path to Linux and Open Source.
I want to thank you for an amazing year, for all your comments, tips, shares, suggestions, and for being here with me on this awesome ride as I share with you the latest Linux and Open Source news. I also want to thank everyone who donated so far to support me on this journey.
Being the holiday season and all that, this week we got a lot of goodies from our favorite developers. We got new Linux distros to play with, including elementary OS 6.1, Nitrux 1.8, Manjaro Linux 21.2, Neptune 7.0, and siduction 2021.3, as well as new major software releases, including Krita 5.0, Darktable 3.8, and Enlightenment 0.25.
On top of that, more distros switched to the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, and the Nitrux developers unveiled a brand-new Linux desktop shell called Maui Shell. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 26th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- elementary OS 6.1 “Jólnir” arrives with a refreshed desktop and latest updates
- IPFire Linux firewall distro is now powered by Linux kernel 5.15 LTS
- GIMP 2.10.30 improves support for PSD and AVIF files, supports modern Linux distros
- Manjaro Linux 21.2 “Qonos” is out with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and more
- SuperTux 0.6.3 arcade game arrives just in time for Christmas with new features
- Krita 5.0 open-source digital painting software is here as a massive update
- Neptune 7.0 “Faye” is out with Zswap, based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
- Audacity 3.1.3 open-source audio editor makes project loading up to 50x faster
- Darktable 3.8 open-source RAW image editor arrives as a massive update
- Debian-based siduction 2021.3 distro is out with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS, PipeWire
- Rescuezilla 2.3 “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery” is out based on Ubuntu 21.10
- Meet Maui Shell, a convergent desktop shell for Linux desktops and mobile devices
- systemd-free Nitrux 1.8 launches with initial support for Maui Shell, XFS by default
- Enlightenment 0.25 desktop environment released with flat look to match new flat theme
Linux distributions released this week
- SparkyLinux 2021.12 Multimedia
- SparkyLinux 2021.12 GameOver
- SparkyLinux 2021.12 Rescue
- Nitrux 1.8
- Rescuezilla 2.3
- siduction 2021.3 KDE Plasma
- siduction 2021.3 Xfce
- siduction 2021.3 LXQt
- siduction 2021.3 XOrg
- siduction 2021.3 noX
- Neptune Linux 7.0
- KDE neon 20211223
- Pardus Linux 21.1 GNOME
- Pardus Linux 21.1 Xfce
- Mabox Linux 21.12
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 162
- Manjaro Linux 21.2.0 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.2.0 GNOME
- Manjaro Linux 21.2.0 KDE Plasma
- MakuluLinux Shift 2021-12-17
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 21.3.2
- Enlightenment 0.25
- Webmin 1.984
- KiCad 6.0.0
- Ruby 3.1.0
- Darktable 3.8.0
- OpenZFS 2.0.7
- systemd 250
- Audacity 3.1.3
- Krita 5.0
- SuperTux 0.6.3
- Linux kernel 5.15.11 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.88 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.168 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.222 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.259 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.294 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.296 LTS
- Snort 3.1.19.0
- Opera 82.0.4227.43
- GnuPG 2.3.4
- Tor Browser 11.0.3
- IceWM 2.9.3
- snapd 2.54.1
- Ventoy 1.0.63
Coming up next week
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- CentOS Linux 8 EOL
- New Year’s Eve!
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
