9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 6th, 2020

The tenth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on December 6th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

I’m kicking off the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for December 6th with a huge THANK YOU to everyone who donated so far and to all our followers across all social media networks were we have a presence. Yes, ten weekly roundups, already! Oh man! Time flies when you’re having fun.

It’s been a really great week for Linux news and releases. The KDE Community and PINE64 kicked off the pre-oreders of the next PinePhone Linux phone community edition, System76 teased their first-ever AMD-only Linux laptop, and the Cinnamon 4.8 and Budgie 10.5.2 desktop environments arrived with many goodies.

On top of that, we had a major OpenZFS (formerly ZFS on Linux) release, the Ubuntu Unity 20.10 distribution launched a flavor for Raspberry Pi devices, Canonical published major Linux kernel updates for Ubuntu, and Raspberry Pi OS received yet another major update.

Of course, there were also the many distro release, new Linux kernel releases, and the usual app updates to keep your GNU/Linux computers up to date at all times. If you were busy this week, and I can’t blame you for that, you can catch up with the latest Linux news and releases below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

A new monthly update of the KDE Frameworks software suite

… and hopefully many other exciting news!

