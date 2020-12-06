9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 6th, 2020

The tenth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on December 6th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
I’m kicking off the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for December 6th with a huge THANK YOU to everyone who donated so far and to all our followers across all social media networks were we have a presence. Yes, ten weekly roundups, already! Oh man! Time flies when you’re having fun.
It’s been a really great week for Linux news and releases. The KDE Community and PINE64 kicked off the pre-oreders of the next PinePhone Linux phone community edition, System76 teased their first-ever AMD-only Linux laptop, and the Cinnamon 4.8 and Budgie 10.5.2 desktop environments arrived with many goodies.
On top of that, we had a major OpenZFS (formerly ZFS on Linux) release, the Ubuntu Unity 20.10 distribution launched a flavor for Raspberry Pi devices, Canonical published major Linux kernel updates for Ubuntu, and Raspberry Pi OS received yet another major update.
Of course, there were also the many distro release, new Linux kernel releases, and the usual app updates to keep your GNU/Linux computers up to date at all times. If you were busy this week, and I can’t blame you for that, you can catch up with the latest Linux news and releases below!
Hot news of the week
- Nitrux 1.3.5 launched with more portable apps and the latest KDE Plasma desktop
- Collabora Office 6.4 arrived on Android, iOS and Chrome OS with a new look and dark mode
- Cinnamon 4.8 desktop environment arrived with many goodies
- OpenZFS 2.0 launched with ZStandard compression, persistent L2ARC, and many other new features
- PinePhone KDE Community Edition Linux smartphone pre-orders kicked off
- BlackArch Linux had a new ISO release with Linux kernel 5.9 and over 100 new hacking tools
- KDE Plasma 5.20.4 desktop environment update arrived with more than 40 bug fixes and improvements
- Ubuntu Unity 20.10 distribution launched officially for Raspberry Pi devices
- Canonical published major Linux kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu releases
- Budgie 10.5.2 desktop environment arrived with support for the GNOME 3.38 stack and many improvements
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 update for Ubuntu Phones is coming on December 16th with more improvements
- Manjaro 20.2 “Nibia” distro launched with Linux kernel 5.9, KDE Plasma 5.20, and GNOME 3.38
- System76 teased their first-ever AMD-Only Linux laptop
- SparkyLinux 2020.12 arrived with Linux kernel 5.9 and latest Debian Bullseye updates
- HP’s Linux Imaging and Printing drivers saw a new release with support for Ubuntu 20.10 and Debian 10.6
- Raspberry Pi OS received a new update with major audio and printing improvements
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 “Buster” launched with 38 security updates and 54 bug fixes
Linux distributions released this week
- Debian Edu 10.7
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 LXDE
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.7 Standard
- Bluestar Linux 5.9.11
- ExTiX 20.12
- T2 SDE 20.10 Haswell
- T2 SDE 20.10 AVX
- SparkyLinux 2020.12 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 2020.12 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 2020.12 MATE
- SparkyLinux 2020.12 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 2020.12 MinimalCLI
- RebornOS 2020.12.04
- Manjaro Linux 20.2 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 20.2 GNOME
- Manjaro Linux 20.2 KDE Plasma
- Arch Linux 2020.12.01
- Univention Corporate Server 4.4-7
- TheSSS 35.0
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- youtube-dl 2020.12.07
- Lifeograph 2.0
- ImageMagick 7.0.10.46
- Calamares 3.2.35
- Mutt 2.0.3
- snapd 2.48.1
- Mesa 20.3
- AppArmor 3.0.1
- Chromium 87.0.4280.88
- Lua 5.4.2
- DVXK 1.7.3
- GNU nano 5.4
- Linux kernel 5.9.12
- Linux kernel 5.4.81 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.161 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.210 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.247 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.247 LTS
- X.Org Server 1.20.10
- LyX 2.3.6
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.5.1
- SQLite 3.34.0
- Docker 19.03.14
- systemd 247.1
- SciTE 4.4.6
- feh 3.6
- Cacti 1.2.16
- sudo 1.9.4
- GnuPG 2.2.25
Coming up next week
- A new monthly update of the KDE Frameworks software suite
- … and hopefully many other exciting news!
Last updated 15 hours ago