9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 11th, 2024

The 174th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 11th, 2024, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week was a bit slow in news but we got a few cool releases and announcements starting with Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 and PeaZip adding ARM64 Linux support, and continuing with Fedora Project’s new Fedora Atomic Desktops brand for current and future rpm-ostree-based Fedora Linux spins.
On top of that, the development cycle of the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment continues with the beta release and the KDE Project announced a new KDE Frameworks update. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 11th, 2024.
Hot news of the week
- Nautilus file manager is getting a new global search mode in GNOME 46
- Fedora Project announces Fedora Atomic Desktops for immutable Fedora spins
- KDE Frameworks 5.115 improves copy/move of a large number of files
- Debian 12.5 “Bookworm” is out now with 68 bug fixes and 42 security updates
- PeaZip 9.7 open-source file archiver utility adds native ARM64 Linux support
- HandBrake 1.7.3 open-source video transcoder is out with Linux fixes
- GNOME Shell and Mutter 46 beta are here with numerous improvements
Linux distributions released this week
- Bluestar Linux 6.7.4
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 LXDE
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 Standard Live
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.02.0 KDE Plasma
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.02.0 GNOME
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.02.0 Xfce
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.02.0 Cinnamon
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.02.0 MATE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.02.0 Budgie
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.02.0 LXQt
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.02.0 LXDE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.02.0 Enlightenment
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.02.0 JWM
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.02.0 Openbox
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.02.0 CDE
- 4MLinux 44.1
- 4MServer 44.1
- ExTiX Linux 24.2
- KDE neon 20240208
- Plop Linux 24.1
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Gnumeric 1.12.57
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-28 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-28 (Clang)
- HandBrake 1.7.3
- PeaZip 9.7.0 (Qt)
- PeaZip 9.7.0 (GTK)
- Kodi 20.4
- Telegram Desktop 4.14.15
- MythTV 34.0
- Git 2.43.1
- Calibre 7.5.1
- DNF 4.19.0
- fwupd 1.9.13
- Rust 1.76.0
- ClamAV 1.3.0
- FileZilla 3.66.5
- Qt Creator 12.0.2
- Python 3.12.2
- Chromium 121.0.6167.160
- DBeaver 23.3.4
- Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1
- Linux kernel 6.7.4
- Linux kernel 6.6.16 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.77 LTS
- CMake 3.28.3
- xfsprogs 6.6.0
- Mir 2.16.3
Coming up next week
- GNOME 46 beta
- GNOME 45.4
- New GNOME 44 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
