9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 11th, 2024

The 174th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 11th, 2024, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week was a bit slow in news but we got a few cool releases and announcements starting with Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 and PeaZip adding ARM64 Linux support, and continuing with Fedora Project’s new Fedora Atomic Desktops brand for current and future rpm-ostree-based Fedora Linux spins.

On top of that, the development cycle of the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment continues with the beta release and the KDE Project announced a new KDE Frameworks update. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 11th, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

GNOME 46 beta

GNOME 45.4

New GNOME 44 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 1 day ago