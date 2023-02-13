9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 12th, 2023

The 124th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 12th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for another fantastic week and for your continued support. Thank you for reading our articles, commenting, linking, sharing, and whatnot. Thank you for your suggestions and tips, and last but not least thank you for helping us be your number-one source for GNU/Linux news and releases!

This week has been pretty interesting with some great software releases, starting with the highly-anticipated Transmission 4.0 and continuing with NetworkManager 1.42 and KDE Frameworks 5.103.

On the distro side of things, SparkyLinux 6.6, Endless OS 5.0, and EndeavourOS Cassini Neo are all out for you to play with on your personal computer. On top of that, I take a quick look at the upcoming official Fedora Linux 38 Budgie and Sway spins.

Linux gamers got a new Steam Client stable release and the chance to buy the next-gen AMD-powered gaming laptop from System76. Below, you can read the hottest news of the week and access all distro and software downloads available in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 12th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Mozilla Firefox 110

KDE Plasma 5.27

New GNOME 43 point release

GNOME 44 beta

Linux kernel 6.2

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 22 hours ago