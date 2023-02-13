9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 12th, 2023

The 124th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 12th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This week has been pretty interesting with some great software releases, starting with the highly-anticipated Transmission 4.0 and continuing with NetworkManager 1.42 and KDE Frameworks 5.103.
On the distro side of things, SparkyLinux 6.6, Endless OS 5.0, and EndeavourOS Cassini Neo are all out for you to play with on your personal computer. On top of that, I take a quick look at the upcoming official Fedora Linux 38 Budgie and Sway spins.
Linux gamers got a new Steam Client stable release and the chance to buy the next-gen AMD-powered gaming laptop from System76. Below, you can read the hottest news of the week and access all distro and software downloads available in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 12th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- SparkyLinux 6.6 brings latest Debian Bullseye updates, Linux 6.1 kernel support
- First Look: The official Fedora Budgie and Sway Spins
- Endless OS 5.0 is out with refreshed desktop experience, Wayland support
- Transmission 4.0 open-source BitTorrent client is here with BitTorrent v2 support, more
- System76’s all-new AMD-powered Pangolin Linux laptop is now available to order
- New Ubuntu Linux kernel updates fix 19 vulnerabilities in all supported LTS releases
- NetworkManager 1.42 arrives with source load balancing for Ethernet Bonds
- New Steam Client update further improves the Big Picture Mode, fixes more bugs
- EndeavourOS Cassini Neo is out with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, improved installer
- KDE Frameworks 5.103 improves support for Flatpak and Qt 6 apps, Plasma Wayland
Linux distributions released this week
- Parrot Security OS 5.2
- EndeavourOS Cassini Neo 22.12
- S15Pup64 22.12+3
- Regata OS 22.1.2
- Alpine Linux 3.17.2
- KDE neon 20230209
- Univention Corporate Server 5.0-3
- Vanilla OS 22.10-r7
- Endless OS 5.0.0
- Plop Linux 23.2
- Bluestar Linux 6.1.9
- CachyOS Linux 230206 KDE Plasma
- CachyOS Linux 230206 GNOME
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- MKVToolnix 74.0.0
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-62 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-62 (Clang)
- man-pages 6.03
- qBittorrent 4.5.1
- lighttpd 1.4.69
- NetworkManager 1.42
- Docker 23.0.1
- Snort 3.1.55.0
- Rust 1.67.1
- PostgreSQL 15.2
- Linux kernel 6.1.11 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.93 LTS
- Telegram Desktop 4.6.2
- FreeType 2.13.0
- Mesa 22.3.5
- NVIDIA 525.89.02
- Ruby 3.2.1
- phpMyAdmin 5.2.1
- Transmission 4.0.0
- Chromium 110.0.5481.77
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.7.2
- OpenSSL 3.0.8
- XWayland 22.1.8
- XOrg Server 21.1.7
- e2fsprogs 1.47.0
- MariaDB 10.10.3
- Telegram Desktop 4.6.1
- Flatpak 1.14.2
- Linux kernel 5.10.167 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.231 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.272 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.305 LTS
Coming up next week
- Mozilla Firefox 110
- KDE Plasma 5.27
- New GNOME 43 point release
- GNOME 44 beta
- Linux kernel 6.2
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
