9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 13th, 2022

The seventy-two installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 13th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week has been a bit slow on Linux news, probably because of the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday (happy Valentine’s Day! 😍), but we had some big ones like the release of the KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment, OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 distribution, Firefox 97 web browser, OBS Studio 27.2 live streaming and recording software, as well as the KDE Frameworks 5.91 and Plasma Mobile Gear 22.02 software suites.
On top of that, I take a look at the Fragments BitTorrent client as the Flatpak app of this week and the new Kalendar 1.0 calendar app for the Plasma desktop environment, and tell you all about the changes in the upcoming Ubuntu Touch OTA-22 software update for your Linux phone or tablet. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 13th, 2022, below!
Hot news of the week
- OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 arrives with Linux kernel 5.16, PipeWire by default, and more
- Flatpak App of the Week: Fragments – Modern BitTorrent client for the GNOME desktop
- Mozilla Firefox 97 is now available for download with various improvements
- KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment is here with numerous new features
- Plasma Mobile Gear 22.02 is out with many changes to the Plasma Mobile Shell and apps
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-22 is coming February 18th with WebGL support, interactive drawer blur
- Darktable 3.8.1 Released with Faster Heal Tool, New Noise Profiles, and Many Bug Fixes
- Kalendar 1.0 Is Out: KDE Plasma Now Has a Mature, Dedicated Calendar Client
- OBS Studio 27.2 arrives with official Flatpak support, more robust PipeWire capturing
- KDE Frameworks 5.91 adds root file operations in Dolphin, brings many improvements
Linux distributions released this week
- Live Raizo 13.22.02.13
- ArchLabs Linux 2022.02.12
- Plop Linux 22.1
- Robolinux 12.03 Xfce
- Robolinux 12.03 Cinnamon
- Robolinux 12.03 MATE
- Bluestar Linux 5.16.8
- SystemRescue 9.01
- KDE neon 20220210
- SparkyLinux 6.2 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 6.2 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 6.2 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 6.2 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 6.2 MinimalCLI
- SmartOS 20220210
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 163
- Tails 4.27
- ArchEX Linux 220206
- OpenMandriva Lx 4.3
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-24 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-24 (Clang)
- Ventoy 1.0.66
- OBS Studio 27.2
- Hexchat 2.16.1
- Mutt 2.2.0
- FileZilla 3.58.0
- VueScan 9.7.77
- GTK 4.6.1
- Flatpak 1.12.5
- darktable 3.8.1
- Linux kernel 5.16.9
- Linux kernel 5.15.23 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.100 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.179 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.229 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.266 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.301 LTS
- Wireshark 3.6.2
- phpMyAdmin 5.1.3
- PostgreSQL 14.2
- Mesa 21.3.6
- WebKitGTK 2.34.5
- MariaDB 10.7.2
- AppArmor 3.0.4
- Opera 83.0.4254.54
- SciTE 5.2.0
- Tor Browser 11.0.6
- GNU Binutils 2.38
- GNU nano 6.1
- Snort 3.1.23.0
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.6.0
- Atom 1.59.0
- Telegram Desktop 3.5.2
- Enlightenment 0.25.3
- LVM 2.03.15
- Mozilla Firefox 97.0
- fwupd 1.7.5
- Gnome Commander 1.14.0
Coming up next week
- First KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS point release
- GNOME 42 beta
- New GNOME 41 point release
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-22
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
