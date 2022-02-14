9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 13th, 2022

The seventy-two installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 13th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This week has been a bit slow on Linux news, probably because of the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday (happy Valentine’s Day! 😍), but we had some big ones like the release of the KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment, OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 distribution, Firefox 97 web browser, OBS Studio 27.2 live streaming and recording software, as well as the KDE Frameworks 5.91 and Plasma Mobile Gear 22.02 software suites.

On top of that, I take a look at the Fragments BitTorrent client as the Flatpak app of this week and the new Kalendar 1.0 calendar app for the Plasma desktop environment, and tell you all about the changes in the upcoming Ubuntu Touch OTA-22 software update for your Linux phone or tablet. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 13th, 2022, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

First KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS point release

GNOME 42 beta

New GNOME 41 point release

Ubuntu Touch OTA-22

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

