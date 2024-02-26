9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 25th, 2024

The 176th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 25th, 2024, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.
This week we got a lot of great releases and news, starting with the Firefox 123 web browser and GCompris 4.0 educational suite for kids, and continuing with Slimbook’s new Linux laptop featuring the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment and Miracle-WM, a new tiling Wayland compositor based on Canonical’s Mir display server.
New distro releases this week include Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS with new kernel and graphics stacks. On top of that, Kubuntu devs announced an artwork contest where you can win a Linux computer worth $1000 USD, NVIDIA released a new production-ready graphics driver for Linux gamers, and LXQt devs announced some of the major features to be expected in the upcoming 2.0 series.
A new NetworkManager release arrived as well this week with major changes for Linux network management and KDE fans received a new KDE Gear maintenance update. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 25th, 2024.
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Firefox 123 is now available for download with improved translations
- Miracle-WM is a new tiling Wayland compositor based on Canonical’s Mir
- KDE Gear 23.08.5 brings more bug fixes for Kdenlive, Falkon, and other KDE apps
- Calamares 3.3.2 installer improves manual partitioning and Qt 6 compatibility
- Mozilla Firefox 124 is now available for public beta testing, here’s what to expect
- Artwork Contest: Help shape the future of Kubuntu and win awesome prizes
- GCompris 4.0 open-source educational suite is here with several new activities
- Ardour 8.4 open-source DAW arrives with experimental AAF import
- KDE Slimbook V is the world’s first Linux laptop to ship with KDE Plasma 6
- LibreOffice 7.6.5 office suite is out now with more than 90 bug fixes
- Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) is out with Linux kernel 6.5, Mesa 23.2
- NetworkManager 1.46 improves support for 6GHz Wi-Fi, adds Ethtool EEE settings
- NVIDIA 550.54.14 Linux graphics driver is out with many improvements
- LXQt 2.0 desktop launches in April with a new applications menu, Qt 6 port
- Libreboot open-source BIOS/UEFI firmware adds more hardware support
Linux distributions released this week
- CachyOS 240224 KDE Plasma
- Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS
- Ubuntu Server 22.04.4 LTS
- Kubuntu 22.04.4 LTS
- Xubuntu 22.04.4 LTS
- Lubuntu 22.04.4 LTS
- Ubuntu Studio 22.04.4 LTS
- Ubuntu Budgie 22.04.4 LTS
- Ubuntu MATE 22.04.4 LTS
- Ubuntu Kylin 22.04.4 LTS
- Tiny Core Linux 15.0
- TUXEDO OS 2-20240222
- antiX 23.1
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-29 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-29 (Clang)
- XZ Utils 5.6.0
- KiCad 8.0.0
- Git 2.44.0
- Calamares 3.3.3
- NVIDIA 550.54.14
- Linux kernel 6.7.6
- Linux kernel 6.6.18 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.79 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.149 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.210 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.269 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.307 LTS
- Chromium 122.0.6261.69
- AMDVLK 2024.Q1.2 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2024.Q1.2 (DEB)
- OpenZFS 2.2.3
- NetworkManager 1.46.0
- VueScan 9.8.27
- GNU gettext 0.22.5
- GCompris 4.0
- Chromium 122.0.6261.57
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.8.0
- Snort 3.1.81.0
- Tor Browser 13.0.10
- Apache Netbeans 21
- lighttpd 1.4.74
- snapd 2.61.2
- Gedit 46.2
- gThumb 3.12.5
- Meld 3.22.1
- Mozilla Firefox 123.0
- Samba 4.19.5
Coming up next week
- openSUSE Leap 15.6 Beta
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- GNOME 46 Release Candidate
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
