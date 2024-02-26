9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 25th, 2024

The 176th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 25th, 2024, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

This week we got a lot of great releases and news, starting with the Firefox 123 web browser and GCompris 4.0 educational suite for kids, and continuing with Slimbook’s new Linux laptop featuring the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment and Miracle-WM, a new tiling Wayland compositor based on Canonical’s Mir display server.

New distro releases this week include Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS with new kernel and graphics stacks. On top of that, Kubuntu devs announced an artwork contest where you can win a Linux computer worth $1000 USD, NVIDIA released a new production-ready graphics driver for Linux gamers, and LXQt devs announced some of the major features to be expected in the upcoming 2.0 series.

A new NetworkManager release arrived as well this week with major changes for Linux network management and KDE fans received a new KDE Gear maintenance update. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 25th, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

openSUSE Leap 15.6 Beta

New Arch Linux ISO release

GNOME 46 Release Candidate

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 6 hours ago