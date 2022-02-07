9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 6th, 2022

The seventy-one installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 6th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for yet another amazing week. Thank you for all your comments, suggestions, likes, shares, retweets, tips, and whatnot. A big welcome goes to all our new followers, and I also want to thank everyone who donated in the past to help us keep the lights on.
This week has been generous in Linux week as we got lots of cool stuff, starting with the launch of the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite, the end of life of the Linux 4.4 LTS kernel series, Education editions of Zorin OS 16, 64-bit edition of the official Raspberry Pi OS, major Slackware and Peppermint OS releases, and a new Linux laptop from System76.
We also got new releases of the Linux Lite, Trisquel GNU/Linux, and Escuelas Linux distributions, as well as new updates to the KDE Falkon, NVIDIA graphics driver, KDE Gear, Raspberry Pi Imager, Inkscape, and GStreamer software.
On top of that, I take a look at a new MPR handler called Una and present you with the latest Xfce app releases in my exclusive Xfce Apps Update roundup. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 6th, 2022, below!
Hot news of the week
- KDE Falkon 3.2 web browser arrives with screen capture support and many improvements
- Linux Lite 5.8 is now available for download based on Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS
- elementary OS 7 will be based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and promises support for GTK4 apps
- Xfce’s Apps Update for January 2022: New releases of Ristretto, CPU Freq plugin, and more
- System76 launches AMD-powered Kudu Linux laptop for expert multitaskers
- NVIDIA 510.47.03 graphics driver is out with Linux kernel 5.17 and Vulkan 1.3 support
- Trisquel GNU/Linux 10.0 “Nabia” arrives with GNU Linux-libre 5.4 kernel, ARM support
- First Arch Linux ISO powered by Linux kernel 5.16 is now available for download
- LibreOffice 7.3 open-source office suite is here with better MS Office document support
- Raspberry Pi OS is now available as a full 64-bit operating system
- Peppermint OS 11 is finally here after almost 3 years in development, now based on Debian and Xfce
- KDE Gear 21.12.2 is out with GCC 12 support for most apps, more improvements and fixes
- Linux kernel 4.4 LTS reaches end of life after six years of support
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.7 arrives with new advanced settings, Zstd support, and more
- Zorin OS 16 Education launches with new educational apps and system improvements
- Slackware 15.0 is finally here after 6 years in development, powered by Linux kernel 5.15 LTS
- GStreamer 1.20 open-source multimedia framework is out with numerous new features
- Beyond Mankind: The Awakening old school action RPG is out now on Steam for Linux
- Meet Una, a full-featured MPR (AUR fork) helper for Debian and Ubuntu-based distros
- Inkscape 1.1.2 delivers more bug fixes, while Inkscape 1.2 promises major UX changes
- Educational distro Escuelas Linux 7.3 is here with Linux 5.15 LTS, LibreOffice 7.3, and more
Linux distributions released this week
- Absolute Linux 15.0
- Archman Linux 2022.02.05 Xfce
- Mabox Linux 22.02
- Qubes OS 4.1.0
- Zenwalk GNU/Linux 15.0-220204
- Slackware 15.0
- Zorin OS 16 Education
- Zorin OS 16 Education Lite
- KDE neon 20220203
- Peppermint OS 11
- Archcraft 22.02
- Trisquel GNU/Linux 10.0
- PuppEX Linux 220201
- Arch Linux 2022.02.01
- Garuda Linux 220201 dr460nized KDE Plasma
- Garuda Linux 220131 dr460nized Black Arch
- Garuda Linux 220131 dr460nized Gaming
- Garuda Linux 220131 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 220131 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 220131 LXQt
- Garuda Linux 220131 i3
- Garuda Linux 220131 Qtile
- Garuda Linux 220131 Sway
- Garuda Linux 220131 bspwm
- Garuda Linux 220131 KDE Plasma Barebones
- Linuxfx 11.1.1104 (Win10 Theme)
- Linuxfx 11.1.1104 (Win11 Theme)
- Linux Lite 5.8
- Tiny Core Linux 13.0
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Pacstall 1.7.2
- DBeaver 21.3.4
- MKVToolnix 65.0.0
- Inkscape 1.1.2
- Postfix 3.7.0
- Linux kernel 5.16.7
- Linux kernel 5.15.21 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.98 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.177 LTS
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-23 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-23 (Clang)
- Telegram Desktop 3.5.1
- Tor 0.4.6.10
- man-db 2.10.0
- Calibre 5.36
- Ventoy 1.0.65
- GStreamer 1.20.0
- Dovecot 2.3.18
- GNU C Library 2.35
- Linux kernel 4.4.302 LTS
- Lzip 1.23
- Snort 3.1.22.0
- LLVM 13.0.1
- LibreOffice 7.3.0
- GNU Findutils 4.9.0
- Weston 10.0.0
- Chromium 98.0.4758.80
- Mudlet 4.15
- GNU Screen 4.9.0
- CMake 3.21.5
- Calamares 3.2.51
- NVIDIA 510.47.03
- TAPAAL 3.9.2
- Falkon 3.2.0
- Samba 4.15.5
Coming up next week
- KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS
- New KDE Frameworks release
- GNOME 42 beta
- New GNOME 41 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 8 hours ago