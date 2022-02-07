9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 6th, 2022

The seventy-one installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 6th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for yet another amazing week. Thank you for all your comments, suggestions, likes, shares, retweets, tips, and whatnot. A big welcome goes to all our new followers, and I also want to thank everyone who donated in the past to help us keep the lights on.

This week has been generous in Linux week as we got lots of cool stuff, starting with the launch of the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite, the end of life of the Linux 4.4 LTS kernel series, Education editions of Zorin OS 16, 64-bit edition of the official Raspberry Pi OS, major Slackware and Peppermint OS releases, and a new Linux laptop from System76.

We also got new releases of the Linux Lite, Trisquel GNU/Linux, and Escuelas Linux distributions, as well as new updates to the KDE Falkon, NVIDIA graphics driver, KDE Gear, Raspberry Pi Imager, Inkscape, and GStreamer software.

On top of that, I take a look at a new MPR handler called Una and present you with the latest Xfce app releases in my exclusive Xfce Apps Update roundup. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for February 6th, 2022, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS

New KDE Frameworks release

GNOME 42 beta

New GNOME 41 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 8 hours ago