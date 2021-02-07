9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 7th, 2021

The nineteenth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on February 7th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

It’s already February, I can’t believe it! Thank you everyone for your comments, feedback, tips, and support this week; it’s highly appreciated. Thank you again to everyone who donated so far; your donations are always welcome if you want to help 9to5Linux grow. If you can afford, you can donate too, here (any amount is welcome).

This has been yet another great week for Linux news and releases. We saw the release of Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, Solus 4.2, LibreOffice 7.1, and Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 “Buster.” We also saw new kernel releases that improve hardware support, as well as many updated apps for an improved experience.

On top of that, this week I took a first look at the SparkyLinux distro on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer and compiled a report of the best Linux distros for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop, which is my new workstation and gaming machine in one.

You can enjoy them all at a glance below in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for February 7th, 2021.

Website changes

This week, I decided to change some of the headings of the widgets displayed on the right for better readability. Therefore, POPULAR POSTS becomes TRENDING, LATEST DISTRIBUTIONS becomes DOWNLOAD LATEST DISTRIBUTIONS, and LATEST APPS becomes DOWNLOAD LATEST APPS.

Many readers are asking me for the RSS feed of the website. For those interested in following us via RSS, the RSS feeds for 9to5Linux are available at https://9to5linux.com/feed in RSS 2.0 and RSS+XML formats, as well as at https://9to5linux.com/feed/atom in ATOM format. Import any of these links into your favorite RSS reader.

You can also follow 9to5Linux on Feedly, Twitter, Google News, Mastodon, Facebook, and Telegram.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

A new monthly KDE Frameworks release

New GNOME 3.36 point release

New GNOME 3.38 point release

GNOME 40 beta release

Linux kernel 5.11

… and hopefully many other exciting news and releases!

Last updated 17 hours ago