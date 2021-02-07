9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 7th, 2021

The nineteenth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on February 7th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This has been yet another great week for Linux news and releases. We saw the release of Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, Solus 4.2, LibreOffice 7.1, and Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 “Buster.” We also saw new kernel releases that improve hardware support, as well as many updated apps for an improved experience.
On top of that, this week I took a first look at the SparkyLinux distro on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer and compiled a report of the best Linux distros for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop, which is my new workstation and gaming machine in one.
You can enjoy them all at a glance below in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for February 7th, 2021.
Hot news of the week
- openSUSE Leap 15.1 reached end of life and you are urged to upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.2
- Arduino IDE is once again available in Debian GNU/Linux’s repositories
- Ubuntu will get a brand-new desktop installer leveraging Google’s Flutter UI toolkit
- A new Linux kernel security update for Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” fixes 11 vulnerabilities
- Canonical releases Ubuntu Core 20 for IoT/embedded devices with full disk encryption
- Sylvia Ritter publishes her artwork inspired by Ubuntu 21.04 “Hirsute Hippo”
- LibreOffice 7.1 open-source office suite arrives with many new features and improvements
- Audacious 4.1 open-source music player adds dual Qt+GTK build and initial Qt 6 support
- Solus 4.2 “Fortitude” arrives with Linux kernel 5.10 LTS, Mesa 20.3, and many other goodies
- EndeavourOS kicks off 2021 with a new ISO release powered by Linux 5.10 LTS and Xfce 4.16
- KDE’s Apps update for February 2021 introduces Kongress, a new conference timetable app
- Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04.2 brings GRUB2 by default for BIOS and UEFI systems and artwork refinements
- Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS arrives with Linux kernel 5.8 from Ubuntu 20.10
- Hands-On with SparkyLinux 5.14 on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer
- Darktable 3.4.1 improves camera support and adds faster thumbnail generation during imports
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 “Buster” arrives with 45 security updates and 56 updated packages
- A rundown of the best Linux distros for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD gaming laptop
- Xfce’s apps updates for January 2021 brings improvements to Mousepad, Thunar, and more
Linux distributions released this week
- PCLinuxOS 2021.02 KDE Plasma
- PCLinuxOS 2021.02 KDE Plasma Darkstar
- PCLinuxOS 2021.02 Xfce
- PCLinuxOS 2021.02 MATE
- PrimTux 6 v20.04
- Bluestar Linux 5.10.13
- Debian Edu (Skolelinux) 10.8
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 LXDE
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 Standard
- RaspEX Kodi 210205
- SparkyLinux 5.14 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 5.14 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 5.14 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 5.14 MinimalCLI
- Live Raizo 12.21.02.02
- Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS
- Ubuntu Server 20.04.2 LTS
- Kubuntu 20.04.2 LTS
- Xubuntu 20.04.2 LTS
- Lubuntu 20.04.2 LTS
- Ubuntu MATE 20.04.2 LTS
- Ubuntu Budgie 20.04.2 LTS
- Ubuntu Studio 20.04.2 LTS
- Ubuntu Kylin 20.04.2 LTS
- Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04.2
- Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04.2
- KDE neon 20210204
- EndeavourOS 2021.02.03
- EXTON OpSuS 210203
- Solus 4.2 Budgie
- Solus 4.2 GNOME
- Solus 4.2 MATE
- Solus 4.2 KDE Plasma
- Arch Linux 2021.02.01
- Amarok Linux 3.0
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 5.10.14 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.96 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.174 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.220 LTS
- Darktable 3.4.1
- GNU Binutils 2.36.1
- Chromium 88.0.4324.150
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.7.1
- Linux kernel 4.9.256 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.256 LTS
- PCManFM 1.3.2
- Mozilla Firefox 85.0.1
- Tor Browser 10.0.10
- Drupal 9.1.4
- cURL 7.75.0
- WordPress 5.6.1
- youtube-dl 2021.02.04.1
- Tor 0.4.4.7
- Calamares 3.2.36
- Ventoy 1.0.34
- Qt 6.0.1
- Opera 74.0.3911.75
- Chromium 88.0.4324.146
- Snapcraft 4.5.1
- PHP 8.0.2
- Jenkins 2.278
- Lighttpd 1.4.59
- KeePassXC 2.6.4
- KDevelop 5.6.2
- GNU C Library 2.33
- Docker 19.03.15
- OpenZFS 2.0.2
- AppArmor 2.10.6
- DBeaver 7.3.4
Coming up next week
- A new monthly KDE Frameworks release
- New GNOME 3.36 point release
- New GNOME 3.38 point release
- GNOME 40 beta release
- Linux kernel 5.11
- … and hopefully many other exciting news and releases!
