9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: “Halloween Edition”

The fifty-seven installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 31st (Halloween Edition), keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Happy Halloween!
It’s the Halloween weekend, so Happy Halloween! 🎃 I would like to thank everyone for being awesome this week by posting comments, sending tips and suggestions, and for being so active on social media sharing, retweeting and liking our posts, so here’s a special Halloween Edition of our weekly roundup!
This week was spooky and brought some cool things, such as Linux 5.15 as the next LTS kernel, a new Linux laptop from Star Labs, a new Raspberry Pi model, as well as a new release of the Ubuntu Online project for demoing Ubuntu in a web browser.
On top of that, this week we got a new NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver release, new releases of the Nitrux and Escuelas Linux distros, a new KDE Plasma point release, and a new Calibre release. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 31st, 2021, a.k.a. the Halloween Edition!
Spooky news of the week
- Star Labs’ StarLite Mk IV Linux laptop is here and you can order it right now
- KDE Plasma 5.23.2 point release brings NVIDIA GBM support and more bug fixes
- NVIDIA 495.44 graphics driver adds GBM support and indicator for Resizable BAR
- Star Labs releases Coreboot 7 open-source firmware for its Linux laptops with new features
- Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is here with Ubuntu Server 21.10 support out of the box
- Escuelas Linux 7.2 arrives with support for Linux kernel 5.14 and updated apps
- Calibre 5.31 ebook manager adds support the new Kindle Paperwhite 2021 e-reader
- Systemd-free Nitrux 1.7 is out now with the latest KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environment
- Ubuntu Online is back and lets you try Ubuntu 21.10 in a web browser
- Systemd-free antiX 21 Linux distro arrives based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
- Linux kernel 5.15 is here with new NTFS file system, in-kernel SMB server, and more
Linux distributions digged up this week
- BakAndImgCD 38.0
- antiX 21
- ExTiX 21.11
- Nitrux 1.7
- KDE neon 20211028
- Antivirus Live CD 38.0-0.104.0
- Trisquel GNU/Linux 9.0.1
- OpenWRT 21.02.1
- Bluestar Linux 5.14.12 (32-bit)
- Absolute Linux 20211024
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels digged up this week
- Linux kernel 5.15
- qBittorrent 4.3.9
- Calamares 3.2.45
- Trinity Desktop 14.0.11
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-13 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-13 (Clang)
- Cacti 1.2.19
- Telegram Desktop 3.1.11
- Snort 3.1.15.0
- Ventoy 1.0.57
- Calibre 5.31.1
- Chromium 95.0.4638.69
- lighttpd 1.4.61
- Mesa 21.2.5
- Audacity 3.1.0
- FileZilla 3.56.2
- Opera 80.0.4170.72
- XOrg Server 21.1.0
- CMake 3.21.4
- Samba 4.15.1
- Linux kernel 5.14.15
- Linux kernel 5.10.76 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.156 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.214 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.253 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.288 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.290 LTS
- Snapcraft 6.0
- Qt 6.2.1
- Joomla! 4.0.4
- Wine 6.0.2
- Tor 0.4.6.8
- Tor Browser 10.5.10
- OpenLDAP 2.6.0
- Docker 20.10.10
- Sigil 1.8.0
- FFmpeg 4.4.1
Bringing to life next week
- Fedora Linux 35
- Mozilla Firefox 94
- Tails 4.24
- GNOME 41.1
- GNOME 40.6
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
