9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: “Halloween Edition”

The fifty-seven installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 31st (Halloween Edition), keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Happy Halloween!

It’s the Halloween weekend, so Happy Halloween! 🎃 I would like to thank everyone for being awesome this week by posting comments, sending tips and suggestions, and for being so active on social media sharing, retweeting and liking our posts, so here’s a special Halloween Edition of our weekly roundup!

This week was spooky and brought some cool things, such as Linux 5.15 as the next LTS kernel, a new Linux laptop from Star Labs, a new Raspberry Pi model, as well as a new release of the Ubuntu Online project for demoing Ubuntu in a web browser.

On top of that, this week we got a new NVIDIA proprietary graphics driver release, new releases of the Nitrux and Escuelas Linux distros, a new KDE Plasma point release, and a new Calibre release. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 31st, 2021, a.k.a. the Halloween Edition!

Spooky news of the week

Linux distributions digged up this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels digged up this week

Bringing to life next week

Fedora Linux 35

Mozilla Firefox 94

Tails 4.24

GNOME 41.1

GNOME 40.6

…and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 10 hours ago