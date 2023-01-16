9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 15th, 2023

The 120th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 15th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

Thank you!

This week was quite busy with lots of great announcements, starting with the ability of Linux kernel 6.1 on Ubuntu and the new wallpaper competition for the upcoming Lunar Lobster release, the end of life of the Linux 6.0 kernel series, and a new flavor of the upcoming Unity 7.7 desktop environment with Wayland support.

On top of that, System76 teased us with a beefed-up Pangolin Linux laptop, Canonical released more kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu releases, and MX Linux 21 users finally received the Xfce 4.18 desktop environment. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 15th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 109

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

