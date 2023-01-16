9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 15th, 2023

The 120th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 15th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This week was quite busy with lots of great announcements, starting with the ability of Linux kernel 6.1 on Ubuntu and the new wallpaper competition for the upcoming Lunar Lobster release, the end of life of the Linux 6.0 kernel series, and a new flavor of the upcoming Unity 7.7 desktop environment with Wayland support.
On top of that, System76 teased us with a beefed-up Pangolin Linux laptop, Canonical released more kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu releases, and MX Linux 21 users finally received the Xfce 4.18 desktop environment. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 15th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- Tutorial: How to install Linux kernel 6.1 on Ubuntu
- Endless OS 5.0 Beta is here with a new desktop interface and Wayland support
- GNOME 42.8 enables atomic mode-setting for NVIDIA/GBM, improves wayland support
- GnuCash 5.0 accounting software promises new stock transaction assistant, more
- Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” wallpaper competition opens for entries
- Linux kernel 6.0 reaches end of life, users urged to upgrade to Linux kernel 6.1
- LibreOffice 7.4.4 office suite is out with more than 110 bug fixes
- Unity 7.7 desktop environment to get a UnityX flavor with Wayland support
- System76 teases all-new AMD-powered Pangolin Linux laptop with 144Hz display
- New Ubuntu kernel security updates are available to fix five vulnerabilities
- KDE Frameworks 5.102 enables file transfers over 2GB in KDE Connect
- MX Linux 21.3 arrives with Xfce 4.18 and Linux kernel 6.0
- Kodi 20 “Nexus” is out with AV1 hardware decoding on Linux, PipeWire support
Linux distributions released this week
- MX Linux 21.3 Xfce
- MX Linux 21.3 Xfce (AHS)
- MX Linux 21.3 KDE Plasma
- MX Linux 21.3 Fluxbox
- Archman GNU/Linux 20230115 Xfce
- Bluestar Linux 6.1.5
- Gnoppix 23.1
- KDE neon 20230112
- EasyOS 4.5.5
- Alpine Linux 3.17.1
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- GNU Diffutils 3.9
- Kodi 20.0
- GNU Binutils 2.40
- Linux kernel 6.1.6
- Linux kernel 5.15.88 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.163 LTS
- xfsprogs 6.1.1
- Ventoy 1.0.88
- Snort 3.1.51.0
- Tor 0.4.7.13
- Linux kernel 6.0.19 (EOL)
- iptables 1.8.9
- PipeWire 0.3.64
- LLVM/Clang 15.0.7
- XZ Utils 5.4.1
- Mesa 22.3.3
- NetworkManager 1.40.10
- Cinnamon 5.6.6
- Rust 1.66.1
- Chromium 109.0.5414.74
Coming up next week
- Firefox 109
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
