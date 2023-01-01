9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 1st, 2023 “Happy New Year!”

The 118th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 1st, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

Happy New Year!

Happy new year everyone! May 2023 be the year you use Linux everywhere around you. May 2023 bring you and your loved ones heaps of joy, good health, and plenty of happiness. Once again, I want to thank you all for all your support in 2022 and here’s to an exciting 2023 with lots of awesome Linux news and releases!

As expected, this week was slow in Linux news and releases due to the New Year festivities. Yet, we still got new exciting releases of the HandBrake video transcoder and IPFire hardened Linux firewall, as well as new releases of the siduction and Calculate Linux distributions.

On top of that, Linux hardware vendor Slimbook announced a Limited Edition in black color of their Slimbook Kymera Ventus Linux gaming PC and Ubuntu Unity devs teased us with some of the upcoming features of the Unity 7.7 desktop environment. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 1st, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New Arch Linux ISO release

New KDE Plasma 5.26 point release

New GNOME 43 point release

…and hopefully some exciting Linux news and releases!

