9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 1st, 2023 “Happy New Year!”

The 118th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 1st, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
Happy New Year!
Happy new year everyone! May 2023 be the year you use Linux everywhere around you. May 2023 bring you and your loved ones heaps of joy, good health, and plenty of happiness. Once again, I want to thank you all for all your support in 2022 and here’s to an exciting 2023 with lots of awesome Linux news and releases!
As expected, this week was slow in Linux news and releases due to the New Year festivities. Yet, we still got new exciting releases of the HandBrake video transcoder and IPFire hardened Linux firewall, as well as new releases of the siduction and Calculate Linux distributions.
On top of that, Linux hardware vendor Slimbook announced a Limited Edition in black color of their Slimbook Kymera Ventus Linux gaming PC and Ubuntu Unity devs teased us with some of the upcoming features of the Unity 7.7 desktop environment. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 1st, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- Unity 7.7 desktop environment promises redesigned Dash and Panel, widgets support
- GNOME 43.2 brings improvements to screencast UI, bluetooth, and more
- Latest IPFire hardened Linux firewall distro release future-proofs VPN cryptography
- HandBrake 1.6 open-source video transcoder finally brings AV1 video encoding
- Debian-based siduction 2022.1 arrives with Linux kernel 6.1, Xfce 4.18, and LXQt 1.2
- Gentoo-based Calculate Linux 23 is out with Xfce 4.18, Cinnamon 5.6, and LXQt 1.2
- Meet the Slimbook Kymera Ventus AMD Black Limited Edition Linux gaming PC
Linux distributions released this week
- Archcraft 2023.01.01
- Ultimate Edition Linux 2022.12.31
- Calculate Linux 23 KDE Plasma
- Calculate Linux 23 Xfce
- Calculate Linux 23 Cinnamon
- Calculate Linux 23 LXQt
- Calculate Linux 23 MATE
- Calculate Linux 23 Xfce Scientific
- Calculate Linux 23 Scratch Server
- Calculate Linux 23 Scratch
- Calculate Linux 23 Directory Server
- Calculate Linux 23 Container Manager
- siduction 22.1 KDE Plasma
- siduction 22.1 Xfce
- siduction 22.1 LXQt
- KDE neon 20221229
- Linuxfx 11.2.22.04.6 (Win11 Theme)
- Linuxfx 11.2.22.04.6 (Win10 Theme)
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 172
- Pardus Linux 21.4 GNOME
- Pardus Linux 21.4 Xfce
- Zephix 6
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Pidgin 2.14.12
- ncurses 6.4
- Linux kernel 6.1.2
- Linux kernel 6.0.16
- Linux kernel 5.15.86 LTS
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-57
- MAME 0.251
- Telegram Destkop 4.5.0
- Mesa 22.3.2
- SQLite 3.40.1
- HandBreak 1.6
- Doxygen 1.9.6
- Audacity 3.2.3
Coming up next week
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- New KDE Plasma 5.26 point release
- New GNOME 43 point release
- …and hopefully some exciting Linux news and releases!
