9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 22nd, 2023

The 121st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 22nd, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
As I posted on Twitter earlier this week, I want to thank you for helping 9to5Linux reach 30K followers. This is an amazing milestone for us considering the fact that we’re only 3 years old. On that note, January 24th, 2023, marks our 3rd anniversary so Happy Anniversary to us! We’re here to stay until the end of times and we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you, so, once again, thank you for your support.
This week was kinda slow in news and releases, most probably because of the long holidays and festivities this month. Despite that, we still got new Firefox and VirtualBox releases, a new major release of the GCompris educational suite, as well as a new production-ready NVIDIA graphics driver.
On top of that, a new release of Netrunner OS arrived after two years with a new Debian base, and the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.27 desktop environment and Firefox 110 web browser have entered public beta testing. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 22nd, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Firefox 109 is available for download with the new Unified Extensions button
- VirtualBox 7.0.6 adds initial support for Linux 6.2, RHEL 9.1, and Oracle UEK7 kernels
- GCompris 3.0 educational software arrives with 8 new activities, various improvements
- KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta is out with Plasma Welcome, Flatpak permissions settings, and tiling support
- NVIDIA 525.85.05 Linux graphics driver improves suspend/resume on UEFI systems
- Netrunner OS 23 “Vaporwave” launches based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
- Firefox 110 will finally let you import data from Opera and Vivaldi browsers
Linux distributions released this week
- Bluestar Linux 6.1.7
- Netrunner OS 23
- ArchLabs Linux 2023.01.20
- Archcraft 2023.01.20
- Legacy OS 2023
- KDE neon 20230119
- Uruk GNU/Linux 3.0 Cinnamon
- Plop Linux 23.1
- Regata OS 22.1.0
- RebeccaBlackOS 2023-01-16
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Midnight Commander 4.8.29
- GNU Texinfo 7.0.2
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-58 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-58 (Clang)
- Postfix 3.7.4
- DBeaver 22.3.3
- GCompris 3.1
- OpenZFS 2.1.8
- Tor Browser 12.0.2
- SeaMonkey 2.53.15
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.7.0Gnumeric 1.12.54
- Docker 20.10.23
- NVIDIA 525.85.05
- CMake 3.25.2
- Mir 2.12.0
- Wireshark 4.0.3
- Snort 3.1.52.0
- Linux kernel 6.1.7
- Linux kernel 5.15.89 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.164 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.229 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.270 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.303 LTS
- GNU nano 7.2
- Git 2.39.1
- VirtualBox 7.0.6
- Apache 2.4.55
- MySQL 8.0.32
- Cinnamon 5.6.7
- Mozilla Firefox 109.0
Coming up next week
- …hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
