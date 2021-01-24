9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 24th, 2021 (1st Anniversary)

The seventeenth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on January 24th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

9to5Linux’s 1st anniversary!

Believe it or not, today is 9to5Linux’s first anniversary! It is on this day (January 24th) that I’ve launched 9to5Linux.com a year ago and it wouldn’t be possible without your support, so THANK YOU for all your feedback and donations (they were put to good use) so far. Here’s to us and to many more happy years together!

This has been another amazing week of Linux news and releases as TUXEDO Computers and System76 announced new Linux laptops, Oracle announced Linux 5.10 LTS support for VirtualBox, Raspberry Pi Foundation announced their own silicon, and the KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment entered public beta testing. Check them all out in the weekly roundup below, along with all the latest Linux distro and app releases!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Mozilla Firefox 85

Tails 4.15

New GNOME 3.38 point release

GNOME 40 alpha release

… and hopefully many other exciting news and releases!

