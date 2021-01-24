9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 24th, 2021 (1st Anniversary)

The seventeenth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on January 24th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
9to5Linux’s 1st anniversary!
Believe it or not, today is 9to5Linux’s first anniversary! It is on this day (January 24th) that I’ve launched 9to5Linux.com a year ago and it wouldn’t be possible without your support, so THANK YOU for all your feedback and donations (they were put to good use) so far. Here’s to us and to many more happy years together!
This has been another amazing week of Linux news and releases as TUXEDO Computers and System76 announced new Linux laptops, Oracle announced Linux 5.10 LTS support for VirtualBox, Raspberry Pi Foundation announced their own silicon, and the KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment entered public beta testing. Check them all out in the weekly roundup below, along with all the latest Linux distro and app releases!
Hot news of the week
- Terminology 1.9 terminal emulator arrived with better support for Debian-based systems
- Krita 4.4.2 arrived with Mesh gradients and transforms, and more than 300 changes
- Snort 3 open-source Intrusion Prevention System is finally here with major new features
- Oracle released VirtualBox 6.1.18 with full support for Linux kernel 5.10 LTS
- TUXEDO Computers unveiled the TUXEDO InfinityBook S 15 Linux laptop with Tiger Lake CPUs
- Raspberry Pi Foundation unveiled the $4 Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller built with their own silicon
- Canonical announced that Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) won’t ship with GNOME 40
- KDE Plasma 5.21 beta arrived for public testing ahead of the mid-February final release
- System76 announced new Darter Pro Linux laptop with longer battery life and Tiger Lake CPUs
- Gentoo-based exGENT live Linux distro got Linux kernel 5.10 LTS and LXQt 0.15.1 desktop
- MX Linux now has a Raspberry Pi edition featuring the Fluxbox window manager
- 9to5Linux’s first look at OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 on the Raspberry Pi 4
Linux distributions released this week
- 4MLinux 35.1
- 4MServer 35.1
- Bluestar Linux 5.10.9
- exGENT Linux 210122
- Archman Linux 2021.01.21 Xfce
- OpenWrt 19.07.6
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Whisker Menu 2.5.3
- IceWM 2.1.1
- youtube-dl 2021.01.24.1
- GNU Binutils 2.36
- GNU Bison 3.7.5
- Thunar 4.17.0
- Gnote 3.38.1
- Linux kernel 5.10.10
- Linux kernel 5.4.92 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.170 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.217 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.253 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.253 LTS
- Lutris 0.5.8.3
- SeaMonkey 2.53.6
- Calibre 5.10.1
- Midnight Commander 4.8.26
- Flatpak 1.10.1
- mutt 2.0.5
- BIND 9.17.9
- Ventoy 1.0.33
- Blender 2.91.2
- SQLite 3.34.1
- QBittorrent 4.3.3
- Chromium 88.0.4324.96
- Snort 3.1.0.0
- GTK 4.0.2
- gscan2pdf 2.11.0
- OpenLDAP 2.4.57
Coming up next week
- Mozilla Firefox 85
- Tails 4.15
- New GNOME 3.38 point release
- GNOME 40 alpha release
- … and hopefully many other exciting news and releases!
