9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 29th, 2023

The 122nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 29th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This has been a fantastic week with lots of great news and releases, starting with Canonical’s Ubuntu Pro announcement and continuing with openSUSE Linux’s move to stronger security for its packages.
Linux gamers got some nice goodies as well this week with the release of Wine 8.0 and DXVK 2.1. New important releases of GStreamer and PipeWire multimedia tools arrived as well this week for all our audio and video needs.
On top of that, I take a look at a brand-new distro that promises to be a game changer, blendOS, and GNOME and Budgie desktop fans have new releases to play with for their beloved GNU/Linux distributions.
Next week we got even more exciting news and releases, so stay close to 9to5Linux. Below, you can read the hottest news of the week and access all distro and software downloads available in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 29th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- Fwupd 1.8.10 adds support for StarBook Mk VI laptop, System76’s Launch Heavy keyboard
- openSUSE Linux switches to 4096-bit RSA key for its repositories
- HandBrake 1.6.1 fixes Intel QSV hardware detection on Linux, adds missing translations
- Freespire 9.0 arrives with Xfce 4.18, based on Xubuntu 22.04 LTS
- GStreamer 1.22 open-source multimedia framework improves AV1 and WebRTC support
- Anonymous OS Tails 5.9 ships with Linux kernel 6.0 to improve GPU support
- Wine 8.0 compatibility layer is out now for running Windows apps on Linux
- DXVK 2.1 is out with HDR support, shader compilation improvements
- GUADEC 2023 conference takes place July 26-31 in Riga, Latvia, for GNOME 44
- GNOME 44 Alpha hits the streets with a new Stream Deck app, file chooser grid view
- PipeWire 0.3.65 adds Bluetooth MIDI support, ALSA plugin improvements
- Canonical announces the general availability of Ubuntu Pro, free for up to 5 PCs
- LibreOffice 7.4.5 arrives to fix a critical crash affecting a large number of users
- First Look at blendOS: A blend of Arch Linux, Fedora Linux, and Ubuntu
- GNOME 43.3 brings minor fixes to GNOME Maps and GNOME Software
- Budgie 10.7 desktop environment adds dual-GPU support, new Power dialog
Linux distributions released this week
- TheSSS 41.1
- Mabox Linux 23.01
- Peropesis 2.0
- KDE neon 20230126
- AV Linux MX-21.3
- NuTyX 23.01.3 KDE Plasma
- NuTyX 23.01.3 GNOME
- NuTyX 23.01.3 Xfce
- NuTyX 23.01.3 Cinnamon
- NuTyX 23.01.3 LXQt
- NuTyX 23.01.3 MATE
- NuTyX 23.01.3 LXDE
- NuTyX 23.01.3 Enlightenment
- NuTyX 23.01.3 Openbox
- NuTyX 23.01.3 JWM
- Volumio 3.396
- LiveRaizo 14.23.01.22
- Tails 5.9
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.1 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.1 GNOME
- Manjaro Linux 22.0.1 KDE Plasma
- Freespire 9.0
- exGENT 230121
- Absolute Linux 20230122
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-59 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-59 (Clang)
- MPV 0.35.1
- qpdfview 0.5.0
- Audacity 3.2.4
- Mesa 22.3.4
- Samba 4.17.5
- Snort 3.1.53.0
- Rust 1.67.0
- PipeWire 0.3.65
- NetworkManager 1.40.12
- snapd 2.58.2
- OpenZFS 2.1.9
- OpenVPN 2.6.0
- FileZilla 3.63.0
- Roundcube Webmail 1.6.1
- BIND 9.18.11
- Chromium 109.0.5414.119
- Wine 8.0
- Linux kernel 6.1.8
- Linux kernel 5.15.90 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.165 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.230 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.271 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.304 LTS
- GStreamer 1.22.0
- IceWM 3.3.1
- HandBrake 1.6.1
- RAR 6.20
- fwupd 1.8.10
Coming up next week
- elementary OS 7
- LibreOffice 7.5
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 11 hours ago