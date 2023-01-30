9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 29th, 2023

The 122nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 29th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

Thank you!

Thank you so much for an amazing week where you’ve supported us with likes, shares, comments, suggestions, tips, and whatnot. We’re so thankful for your support and we couldn’t be here without you, so, once again, thank you!

This has been a fantastic week with lots of great news and releases, starting with Canonical’s Ubuntu Pro announcement and continuing with openSUSE Linux’s move to stronger security for its packages.

Linux gamers got some nice goodies as well this week with the release of Wine 8.0 and DXVK 2.1. New important releases of GStreamer and PipeWire multimedia tools arrived as well this week for all our audio and video needs.

On top of that, I take a look at a brand-new distro that promises to be a game changer, blendOS, and GNOME and Budgie desktop fans have new releases to play with for their beloved GNU/Linux distributions.

Next week we got even more exciting news and releases, so stay close to 9to5Linux. Below, you can read the hottest news of the week and access all distro and software downloads available in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 29th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

elementary OS 7

LibreOffice 7.5

New Arch Linux ISO release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 11 hours ago