9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 2nd, 2022

The sixty-six installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 2nd, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Happy New Year!
Happy New Year everyone! I hope 2022 brings you more happiness and peace into your hearts, and more Linux and Open Source into your lives. Thank you for an amazing 2021, thank you for all your support, and I truly hope that you’ll be here for 2022 too.
This is the first 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup edition in 2022 and it brings you news about the upcoming releases of Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 and Linux Lite 5.8 distributions, the end of life of CentOS Linux 8, a major postmarketOS release for ARM devices, and new major releases of the Avidemux video editor and Pinta paint program.
On top of that, I take a look at Xfce’s app releases for December 2021 and Garuda Linux’s first release in 2022. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 2nd, 2022, below!
Hot news of the week
- Avidemux 2.8 arrives with FFV1 encoder, WMA9 Lossless and TrueHD decoding
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 slated for release on January 5th with redesigned greeter and more fixes
- postmarketOS 21.12 brings support for more devices, GNOME 41 apps, and Sxmo on Wayland
- Linux Lite 5.8 slated for release on February 1st, 2022, it’s now available for public testing
- EXCLUSIVE: Xfce’s Apps Update roundup for December 2021
- CentOS Linux 8 reached end of life and it’s time to migrate to an alternative OS
- Pinta 2.0 open-source paint program is out now as a major update, ported to GTK 3
- Garuda Linux kicks off 2022 with new Cinnamon and KDE-git editions, Btrfs Assistant tool
Linux distributions released this week
- Rescuezilla 2.3.1
- Garuda Linux 220101 KDE dr460nized
- Garuda Linux 220101 KDE dr460nized-blackarch
- Garuda Linux 220101 KDE dr460nized-gaming
- Garuda Linux 220101 KDE Plasma
- Garuda Linux 220101 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 220101 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 220101 Cinnamon
- Garuda Linux 220101 MATE
- Garuda Linux 220101 LXQt
- Garuda Linux 220101 i3
- Garuda Linux 220101 Qtile
- Garuda Linux 220101 Sway
- Garuda Linux 220101 Wayfire
- Garuda Linux 220101 bspwm
- Thinstation 6.2.13
- Snal Linux 1.12
- Arch Linux 2022.01.01
- Slackel 7.5 Openbox
- Septor 2022
- ArchStrike 2021.12.31
- ArcoLinuxL 22.01.10
- ArcoLinuxS 22.01.10
- ArcoLinuxD 22.01.10
- KDE neon 20211230
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- XOrg Server 21.1.3
- Rapid Photo Downloader 0.9.28
- Doxygen 1.9.3
- Pinta 2.0
- Telegram Desktop 3.4.2
- Cinnamon 5.2.7
- Nuvola 4.24
- IceWM 2.9.4
- VueScan 9.7.72
- GTK 4.6.0
- e2fsprogs 1.46.5
- SQLite 3.37.1
- Mesa 21.3.3
- Wireshark 3.6.1
- Linux kernel 5.15.12 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.89 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.169 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.223 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.260 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.295 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.297 LTS
- BleachBit 4.4.2
- MAME 0.239
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-19 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-19 (Clang)
- MKVToolnix 64.0.0
- SeaMonkey 2.53.10.2
- Avidemux 2.8.0
- AMDVLK 2021.Q4.3 (DEB)
- AMDVLK 2021.Q4.3 (RPM)
Coming up next week
- New KDE Plasma 5.23 point release
- New KDE Gear 21.12 point release
- New KDE Frameworks release
- New GNOME 41 point release
- New GNOME 40 point release
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-21
- Linux kernel 5.16
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
