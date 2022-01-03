9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 2nd, 2022

The sixty-six installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 2nd, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Happy New Year!

Happy New Year everyone! I hope 2022 brings you more happiness and peace into your hearts, and more Linux and Open Source into your lives. Thank you for an amazing 2021, thank you for all your support, and I truly hope that you’ll be here for 2022 too.

This is the first 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup edition in 2022 and it brings you news about the upcoming releases of Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 and Linux Lite 5.8 distributions, the end of life of CentOS Linux 8, a major postmarketOS release for ARM devices, and new major releases of the Avidemux video editor and Pinta paint program.

On top of that, I take a look at Xfce’s app releases for December 2021 and Garuda Linux’s first release in 2022. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 2nd, 2022, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New KDE Plasma 5.23 point release

New KDE Gear 21.12 point release

New KDE Frameworks release

New GNOME 41 point release

New GNOME 40 point release

Ubuntu Touch OTA-21

Linux kernel 5.16

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

