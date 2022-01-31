9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 30th, 2022

The seventy installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 30th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

As we end January, things are slowing a bit down as developers are busy working on major upcoming software and distribution releases that we will be able to enjoy in Spring 2022, starting with KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS, and continuing with GNOME 42, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Fedora Linux 36.

This week brought us a major Vulkan release and a minor DXVK update for our Linux gaming, a major Gamebuntu release for our Ubuntu gaming, the official release date when we can start purchasing Valve’s Steam Deck gaming handheld, and a new Ubuntu-powered Linux laptop.

On the distro and software release front, we got a major Nitrux release, a moderate Raspberry Pi OS release, a minor update to the powerful Mixxx DJ software, and a major release of the Phosh Wayland shell for GNOME on mobile devices.

On top of that, I look at Extension Manager as the Flatpak app of the week, and inform you about that 12-year-old local privilege escalation flaw being already fixed in major GNU/Linux distributions. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 30th, 2022, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

LibreOffice 7.3

Peppermint OS 11

New Arch Linux ISO release

KDE Gear 21.12.2

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

