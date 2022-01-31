9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 30th, 2022

The seventy installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 30th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
As we end January, things are slowing a bit down as developers are busy working on major upcoming software and distribution releases that we will be able to enjoy in Spring 2022, starting with KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS, and continuing with GNOME 42, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Fedora Linux 36.
This week brought us a major Vulkan release and a minor DXVK update for our Linux gaming, a major Gamebuntu release for our Ubuntu gaming, the official release date when we can start purchasing Valve’s Steam Deck gaming handheld, and a new Ubuntu-powered Linux laptop.
On the distro and software release front, we got a major Nitrux release, a moderate Raspberry Pi OS release, a minor update to the powerful Mixxx DJ software, and a major release of the Phosh Wayland shell for GNOME on mobile devices.
On top of that, I look at Extension Manager as the Flatpak app of the week, and inform you about that 12-year-old local privilege escalation flaw being already fixed in major GNU/Linux distributions. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 30th, 2022, below!
Hot news of the week
- DXVK 1.9.4 brings performance optimizations and DLSS support for God of War
- Vulkan 1.3 launches with dynamic rendering and improved synchronization API
- Phosh 0.15.0 Wayland Shell for GNOME on Mobile Devices adds full VPN support
- Gamebuntu 1.0 launches with a complete Rredesign to let you install only what you need
- 12-year-old PolicyKit local privilege escalation flaw is now patched in major Linux distros
- Steam Deck release date announced by Valve as February 25th, 2022
- Juno Computers launch Ubuntu-powered Mars 15 laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 and NVIDIA RTX 3070
- KDE Plasma 5.24 will be the next LTS release, supported until KDE Plasma 6
- Latest Raspberry Pi OS release adds new options to its configuration tool, many bug fixes
- Flatpak App of the Week: Extension Manager – browse, install and manage GNOME Shell extensions
- Nitrux 2.0 arrives with Linux kernel 5.16, better hardware support, and important visual changes
- Mixxx 2.3.2 open-source DJ software adds controller mapping for Pioneer DDJ-SB3, bug fixes
Linux distributions released this week
- 4MLinux 38.1
- 4MServer 38.1
- Nitrux 2.0.0
- SmartOS 20220127
- Mabox Linux 22.01
- Bluestar Linux 5.16.2
- antiX Linux 19.5
- ArchBang 2201
- Majaro Linux 21.2.2 Xfce
- Majaro Linux 21.2.2 KDE Plasma
- Majaro Linux 21.2.2 GNOME
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Mixxx 2.3.2
- MAME 0.240
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-22 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-22 (Clang)
- Linux kernel 5.16.4
- Linux kernel 5.15.18 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.95 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.175 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.227 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.264 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.299 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.301 LTS
- Qt 6.2.3
- Git 2.35.1
- SABnzbd 3.5.0
- CUPS 2.4.1
- Mozilla Firefox 96.0.3
- Mesa 21.3.5
- Blender 3.0.1
- Opera 83.0.4254.27
- BIND 9.18.0
- AMDVLK 2022.Q1.2 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2022.Q1.2 (DEB)
- Latte Dock 0.10.8
- WordPress 5.9
- Snort 3.1.21.0
- CMake 3.22.2
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.5.1
- DXVK 1.9.4
- util-linux 2.37.3
Coming up next week
- LibreOffice 7.3
- Peppermint OS 11
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- KDE Gear 21.12.2
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
