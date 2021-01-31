9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 31st, 2021

The eighteenth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on January 31st, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
We did it, we hit the 6K followers milestone on Twitter and that makes me so happy! Thank you guys for following and supporting me and 9to5Linux during these unprecedented times, and thank you again to all those who donated money helping with hosting costs and anything else required to keep the website alive. Donations are still welcome and, if you want to support 9to5Linux, you can donate too here.
This has been yet another great week for Linux news, releases, and whatnot. We have another critical Sudo vulnerability patched in all major distros, a new major Firefox release to update to with better privacy features, a new Nvidia graphics driver with support for Linux kernel 5.10 LTS, and new Linux kernel vulnerabilities to patch in our Ubuntu computers.
On top of that, I’m taking a first look at the brand-new MX Linux Fluxbox edition and the Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) operating system on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer. Of course, I’m also covering all the latest distro and software updates, so check them all out in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for January 31st, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Xfce’s Thunar file manager gets split view, file creation times, and more
- A review of Ubuntu 20.10 on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer
- Mozilla Firefox 85 launched with a new anti-tracking feature and other improvements
- GNOME 40 Alpha arrived for public testing with its major new UI design
- GParted 1.2 open-source partition editor brought support for the exFAT file system
- Tails 4.15 anonymous OS launched with Tor Browser 10.0.9 and Thunderbird 78.6
- Nvidia 460.39 graphics driver added support for Linux 5.10 LTS and GeForce RTX 3000 GPU series
- Firefox 86 entered public beta testing with multiple Picture-in-Picture and AVIF support by default
- Another Sudo root privilege escalation vulnerability was patched in all distros
- Fedora 34 Workstation promises to ship with the GNOME 40 desktop by default
- First look at MX Linux Fluxbox on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer
- New Linux kernel vulnerabilities were patched in all supported Ubuntu releases
- Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) promises to ship with a Wayland session enabled by default
- Clonezilla Live 2.7.1 arrived with Linux 5.10 LTS, improved Linux software RAID support, and more
- Nitrux 1.3.7 launched with KDE Plasma 5.20.5 and a new default applications menu
- GNOME 3.38.3 desktop brought better support for multi-monitor setups and other improvements
- ExLight Linux promises a pure Debian Bullseye system with the Enlightenment desktop and Linux 5.10 LTS
Linux distributions released this week
- TheSSS 35.2 (minor update with Linux 5.4.91 LTS, Apache 2.4.46, MariaDB 10.5.8, and PHP 7.4.14)
- Rescuezilla 2.1.3 (minor update that improves support for low-resolution displays)
- Alpine Linux 3.13.1 (point release with various updates and bug fixes)
- GParted Live 1.2.0-1 (minor update with GParted 1.2 and Linux 5.10 LTS)
- Tails 4.15.1 (important security fix to address the recent sudo vulnerability)
- Endless OS 3.9.2
- Antivirus Live CD 36.0-0.103.0 (small update based on 4MLinux 36.0 Beta and ClamAV 0.103.0)
- Bluestar Linux 5.10.10 (minor update powered by Linux kernel 5.10.10 LTS)
- Zentyal Server Development Edition 7.0
- ExLight Linux 210125
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- GTK 4.1.0
- gThumb 3.10.2
- MKVToolnix 53.0.0
- Privoxy 3.0.31
- Linux kernel 5.10.12
- Linux kernel 5.4.94 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.172 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.218 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.254 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.254 LTS
- Telegram Desktop 2.5.8
- Mesa 20.3.4
- Wireshark 3.4.3
- e2fsprogs 1.46.0
- CMake 3.19.4
- VueScan 9.7.46
- IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.2
- GNU Parted 3.4
- Wayland 1.90.0
- Tor Browser 10.0.9
- Samba 4.13.4
- sudo 1.9.5p2
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.7.0
- MAME 0.228
- Feh 3.6.3
Coming up next week
- Arch Linux ISO release for February 2021
- Ubuntu Core 20
- LibreOffice 7.1
- KDE Apps update for February 2021
- … and hopefully many other exciting news and releases!
