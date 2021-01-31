9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 31st, 2021

The eighteenth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on January 31st, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This has been yet another great week for Linux news, releases, and whatnot. We have another critical Sudo vulnerability patched in all major distros, a new major Firefox release to update to with better privacy features, a new Nvidia graphics driver with support for Linux kernel 5.10 LTS, and new Linux kernel vulnerabilities to patch in our Ubuntu computers.

On top of that, I’m taking a first look at the brand-new MX Linux Fluxbox edition and the Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) operating system on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer. Of course, I’m also covering all the latest distro and software updates, so check them all out in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for January 31st, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Arch Linux ISO release for February 2021

Ubuntu Core 20

LibreOffice 7.1

KDE Apps update for February 2021

… and hopefully many other exciting news and releases!

