9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 9th, 2022

The sixty-seven installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 9th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week has been really great, a strong start for the Linux and Open Source ecosystem in 2022. We finally got the Linux Mint 20.3 release, which was promised to us on Christmas 2021 but it didn’t happen, we got a new Ubuntu Touch OTA update for our Linux phones, and we got a brand new Linux kernel to play with.
On top of that, there were new releases of the Ubuntu Deepin Remix, KaOS Linux, Clonezilla Live, and GeckoLinux distributions, as well as new updates for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment. Also, System76 teased us with a new Linux laptop and I show newcomers how to upgrade their Linux Mint installations.
You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 9th, 2022, below!
Hot news of the week
- UbuntuDDE Remix 21.10 is finally here and ships with the latest Deepin desktop environment
- KaOS Linux sees first 2022 ISO release with initial ZFS support, latest KDE goodies
- KDE Plasma 5.23.5 arrives as the last update in the series, further improves Plasma Wayland
- Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” is now available for download
- New Ubuntu Linux kernel security updates fix 9 vulnerabilities
- KDE Gear 21.12 gets first point release, improves Dolphin, Kdenlive, and many other apps
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 is rolling out with redesigned greeter, various improvements
- LibreOffice 7.2.5 is out with 90 bug fixes and improved document compatibility
- System76 teases the Kudu Linux laptop for expert multitaskers
- openSUSE-based GeckoLinux kicks off 2022 with new major releases of its editions
- Tutorial: How to upgrade Linux Mint 20.2 to Linux Mint 20.3
- qBittorrent 4.4 open-source BitTorrent client adds an official AppImage, Qt 6 support
- KDE Frameworks 5.90 arrives with more improvements for your favorite KDE apps
- Clonezilla Live disk cloning and partitioning tool is now powered by Linux 5.15 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.16 is officially released, now available for download
Linux distributions released this week
- PCLinuxOS 2022.01.10 KDE Plasma
- PCLinuxOS 2022.01.10 KDE Plasma Darkstar
- antiX Linux 17.5
- Live Raizo 13.22.01.08p
- Clonezilla Live 2.8.1-12
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220105.0 KDE Plasma
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220105.0 GNOME
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220105.0 Xfce
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220105.0 LXQt
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220105.0 Cinnamon
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220105.0 Budgie
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220105.0 Pantheon
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220105.0 MATE
- GeckoLinux ROLLING 999.220105.0 Barebones
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.220104.0 KDE Plasma
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.220104.0 GNOME
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.220104.0 Xfce
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.220104.0 Cinnamon
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.220104.0 LXQt
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.220104.0 Budgie
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.220104.0 MATE
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.220104.0 BareBones
- GeckoLinux NEXT 153.220105.0 KDE Plasma
- GeckoLinux NEXT 153.220105.0 Pantheon
- Linux Mint 20.3 Cinnamon
- Linux Mint 20.3 Xfce
- Linux Mint 20.3 MATE
- CruxEX 2022
- KaOS Linux 2022.01
- Manjaro Linux 21.2.1 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.2.1 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.2.1 GNOME
- UbuntuDDE Remix 21.10
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Ventoy 1.0.64
- qBittorrent 4.4.0
- Pinta 2.0.1
- snapd 2.54.2
- WordPress 5.8.3
- Krita 5.0.2
- KDevelop 21.12.1
- SQLite 3.37.2
- Linux kernel 5.15.13 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.90 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.170 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.224 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.261 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.296 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.298 LTS
- Drupal 9.2.3
- cURL 7.81.0
- Chromium 97.0.4692.71
- GNU Bash 5.1.16
- Mir 1.8.2
- Telegram Desktop 3.4.3
- Enlightenment 0.25.1
- MPV 0.34.1
Coming up next week
- Firefox 96
- Tails 4.26
- New GNOME 41 point release
- New GNOME 40 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
