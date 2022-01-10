9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 9th, 2022

The sixty-seven installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 9th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for a great first week of 2022. Thank you for all your love, shares, retweets, tips, suggestions, comments, and whatnot. Thank you to all our new followers and to everyone who donated in the past!

This week has been really great, a strong start for the Linux and Open Source ecosystem in 2022. We finally got the Linux Mint 20.3 release, which was promised to us on Christmas 2021 but it didn’t happen, we got a new Ubuntu Touch OTA update for our Linux phones, and we got a brand new Linux kernel to play with.

On top of that, there were new releases of the Ubuntu Deepin Remix, KaOS Linux, Clonezilla Live, and GeckoLinux distributions, as well as new updates for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment. Also, System76 teased us with a new Linux laptop and I show newcomers how to upgrade their Linux Mint installations.

You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 9th, 2022, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 96

Tails 4.26

New GNOME 41 point release

New GNOME 40 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

