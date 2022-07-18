9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 17th, 2022

The ninety-four installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 17th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

This week we had lots of great news, starting with the release of the Linux Mint 21 beta operating system and Lubuntu’s new Backports PPA to get the latest LXQt desktop releases, and continuing with lots of goodies for both KDE Plasma and GNOME desktop users, as well as some goodies for Linux gamers.

On the hardware side of things, System76 launched their Launch Lite configurable keyboard and TUXEDO Computers announced Linux support for their external water cooling system for Linux laptops. On top of that, I give you the heads up on Ubuntu 21.10’s end of life and the SCaLE 19x conference in late July.

Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 17th, 2022.

Media partner

I am proud to announce that 9to5Linux.com has become a media partner for the GUADEC 2022 and SCaLE 19x Linux and Open Source conferences that will take place in July 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

GUADEC 2022 conference

Last updated 2 days ago