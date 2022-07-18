9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 17th, 2022

The ninety-four installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 17th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This week we had lots of great news, starting with the release of the Linux Mint 21 beta operating system and Lubuntu’s new Backports PPA to get the latest LXQt desktop releases, and continuing with lots of goodies for both KDE Plasma and GNOME desktop users, as well as some goodies for Linux gamers.
On the hardware side of things, System76 launched their Launch Lite configurable keyboard and TUXEDO Computers announced Linux support for their external water cooling system for Linux laptops. On top of that, I give you the heads up on Ubuntu 21.10’s end of life and the SCaLE 19x conference in late July.
Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 17th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- Fwupd 1.8.2 brings support for OptionROM, CPD, and FPT firmware formats
- KDE Plasma 5.24.6 LTS brings many fixes to Plasma Wayland, System Settings, and more
- KDE Plasma 5.25.3 is out now with more Plasma Wayland fixes, various other changes
- Linux Mint 21 Beta is now available for download, here’s a first look
- System76 unveils the Launch Lite open-source configurable keyboard
- Lubuntu devs announce the Lubuntu Backports PPA with latest LXQt desktop releases
- DXVK 1.10.2 brings fixes for Dead Space, Myst V, Godfather, and many other games
- Ubuntu users get new kernel security updates, 17 vulnerabilities patched
- Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) reached end of life, upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS now
- Canonical partners with Google Cloud to offer Ubuntu on ARM-based T2A VMs
- Rocky Linux 9 arrives with GNOME 40 desktop and improved security
- GNOME 42.3 is out with screenshot UI fixes, better Flatpak support, and more
- Tor Browser 11.5 adds censorship detection & circumvention, HTTPS-Only Mode by default
- TUXEDO Aquaris announced as first water cooling system for Linux laptops
- SCaLE 19x, the 19th annual Southern California Linux Expo, will take place July 28-31, 2022
Linux distributions released this week
- EasyOS 4.2.7
- GParted Live 1.4.0-5
- SparkyLinux 2022.07 GameOver
- SparkyLinux 2022.07 Multimedia
- SparkyLinux 2022.07 Rescue
- PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10 KDE Plasma
- PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10 KDE Plasma (Darkstar)
- PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10 Xfce
- PCLinuxOS 2022.07.10 MATE
- Bluestar Linux 5.18.11
- Rocky Linux 9.0
- KDE neon 20220714
- T2 SDK 22.6
- SmartOS 20220714
- Kodachi Linux 8.24
- Zevenet 5.12.2
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 169
- Tails 5.2
- Network Security Toolkit 36-13232
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Mesa 22.1.4
- Calibre 6.1
- Snort 3.1.36.0
- Cinnamon 5.4.4
- Linux kernel 5.18.12
- Linux kernel 5.15.55 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.131 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.206 LTS
- Inkscape 1.2.1
- OpenLDAP 2.6.3
- Tor Browser 11.5
- SQLite 3.39.1
- systemd 251.3
- DXVK 1.10.2
- snapd 2.56.3
- VueScan 9.7.89
- Webmin 1.997
- Git 2.37.1
- WordPress 6.0.1
- Linux kernel 4.19.252 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.288 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.323 LTS
Coming up next week
- GUADEC 2022 conference
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
