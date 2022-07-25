9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 24th, 2022

The ninety-five installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 24th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases due to the GUADEC 2022 and DebConf22 conferences. Still, we saw the launch of two new Linux laptops, Dell’s XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and System76’s Oryx Pro, as well as new major FFmpeg, Qt Creator, and VirtualBox releases.
On top of that, early adopters got their hands on the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 43 desktop environment and LibreOffice 7.3 office received a new bugfix release. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 24th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- GNOME 43 Alpha arrives to kick off GUADEC 2022 in Guadalajara, Mexico
- VirtualBox 6.1.36 is out with initial support for Linux kernel 5.19, many Linux fixes
- Qt Creator 8 open-source IDE brings new plugins, CMake and Python improvements
- Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition laptop is now certified for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- LibreOffice 7.3.5 open-source office suite lands with 83 bug fixes
- System76’s Oryx Pro Linux laptop gets a 12th Gen Intel CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3000 Ti GPUs
- FFmpeg 5.1 “Riemann” LTS arrives with VDPAU AV1 hardware acceleration, new filters
Linux distributions released this week
- Q4OS 4.9
- Pardus Linux 21.3 GNOME
- Pardus Linux 21.3 Xfce
- KDE neon 20220721
- Mabox Linux 22.07
- Regata OS 22.0.3
- MakuluLinux 2022-07-18
- Archcraft 22.07
- Qubes OS 4.1.1
- Alpine Linux 3.16.1
- Live Raizo 13.22.07.17
- Garuda Linux 220717 dr460nized (KDE Plasma)
- Garuda Linux 220717 dr460nized Gaming
- Garuda Linux 220717 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 220717 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 220717 Cinnamon
- Garuda Linux 220717 LXQt
- Garuda Linux 220717 MATE
- Garuda Linux 220717 Sway
- Garuda Linux 220717 i3
- Garuda Linux 220717 Qtile
- Garuda Linux 220717 Wayfire
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-44 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-44 (Clang)
- DBeaver 22.1.3
- Linux kernel 5.18.14
- Linux kernel 5.15.57 LTS
- FileZilla 3.60.2
- fwupd 1.8.3
- Cinnamon 5.4.7
- FFmpeg 5.1
- Linux kernel 5.10.132 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.207 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.253 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.289 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.324 LTS
- SQLite 3.39.2
- BIND 9.18.5
- Firebird 4.0.2
- Qt Creator 8.0
- Chromium 103.0.5060.134
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.0.3
- VirtualBox 6.1.36
- Cinnamon 5.4.5
- PipeWire 0.3.56
- Rust 1.62.1
- IceWM 2.9.8
- Samba 4.16.3
- AMDVLK 2022.Q3.1 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2022.Q3.1 (DEB)
Coming up next week
- Linux kernel 5.19
- Firefox 103
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
