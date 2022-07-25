9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 24th, 2022

The ninety-five installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 24th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases due to the GUADEC 2022 and DebConf22 conferences. Still, we saw the launch of two new Linux laptops, Dell’s XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and System76’s Oryx Pro, as well as new major FFmpeg, Qt Creator, and VirtualBox releases.

On top of that, early adopters got their hands on the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 43 desktop environment and LibreOffice 7.3 office received a new bugfix release. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 24th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Linux kernel 5.19

Firefox 103

New Arch Linux ISO release

