9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 25th, 2021

The forty-third installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 25th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This week has been great for Linux news as we got new security releases for Debian GNU/Linux, Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and CentOS, and new bugfix releases for GNOME 40, HandBreak, VirtualBox, Plasma Mobile, LibreOffice, as well as the NVIDIA graphics driver.

On top of that, this week marked the end of life of the Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” operating system release, as well as of the Linux 5.12 kernel series, and GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 conference proved to be another success. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 25th, 2021, below!

