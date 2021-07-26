9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 25th, 2021

The forty-third installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 25th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week has been great for Linux news as we got new security releases for Debian GNU/Linux, Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and CentOS, and new bugfix releases for GNOME 40, HandBreak, VirtualBox, Plasma Mobile, LibreOffice, as well as the NVIDIA graphics driver.
On top of that, this week marked the end of life of the Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” operating system release, as well as of the Linux 5.12 kernel series, and GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 conference proved to be another success. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 25th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- HandBrake 1.4 open-source video transcoder adds support for native 10- and 12-Bit encodes
- NVIDIA 470.57.02 graphics driver brings support for RTX 3070/80 Ti GPUs and DOOM Eternal fixes
- GNOME 40.3 is out with improvements to GNOME Software and many bug fixes
- Plasma Mobile 21.07 arrives with improvements for Kasts, Dialer, Shell, and much more
- VirtualBox 6.1.24 brings support for Linux 5.13, as well as Ubuntu and SUSE Linux specific kernels
- Linux kernel 5.12 reached end of life and users are urged to upgrade to Linux kernel 5.13
- Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” users get new Linux kernel security update with 4 flaws patched
- Ubuntu users also get a new Linux kernel security update with many flaws patched
- GUADEC 2021 online conference took place this week for the GNOME 41 desktop environment
- Ubuntu 20.10 “Groovy Gorilla” reached end of life and users are urged to upgrade to Ubuntu 21.04
- LibreOffice 7.1.5 arrives with 55 bug fixes and continues to focus on improving MS Office compatibility
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS 7 users also get a new Linux kernel security update
Linux distributions released this week
- SystemRescue 8.04
- Bluestar Linux 5.13.4
- GParted Live 1.3.1-1
- KDE neon 20210722
- Kaisen Linux 1.7 KDE Plasma
- Kaisen Linux 1.7 Xfce
- Kaisen Linux 1.7 LXDE
- Kaisen Linux 1.7 MATE
- Garuda Linux 210720
- IPFire 2.25 Core Update 158
- Kodachi Linux 7.8
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 5.13.5
- Linux kernel 5.10.53 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.135 LTS
- feh 3.7.1
- WebKitGTK 2.32.3
- AMDVLK 2021.Q3.2 RPM
- AMDVLK 2021.Q3.2 DEB
- PeaZip 8.1.0
- systemd 249.2
- Mozilla Firefox 90.0.2
- util-linux 2.37.1
- BIND 9.16.19
- Opera 77.0.4054.277
- SeaMonkey 2.53.8.1
- cURL 7.78.0
- Squid 4.16
- Chromium 92.0.4515.107
- Linux kernel 5.12.19
- Linux kernel 4.19.198 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.240 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.276 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.276 LTS
- WordPress 5.8
- VirtualBox 6.1.24
- NetworkManager 1.32.4
- PipeWire 0.3.32
- MySQL 8.0.26
- GParted 1.3.1
- Juju 2.9.9
- NVIDIA 470.57.02
- Mozilla Firefox 90.0.1
- FreeType 2.11.0
- HandBrake 1.4.0
Coming up next week
- New KDE Plasma 5.22 point release
- New Arch Linux ISO snapshot
- … and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
