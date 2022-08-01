9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 31st, 2022

The ninety-six installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 31st, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

This week we had a bunch of exciting news, starting with the launch of the final Linux Mint 21 release and the Firefox 103 web browser, and continuing with System76’s latest Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 distribution for Raspberry Pi 4 devices and a new Steam Client update with more improvements for Linux gamers.

On top of that, we talked about some of the upcoming changes in the Endless OS distribution, a new Linux kernel security update for Debian GNU/Linux 11 users, and I prepared another roundup of updates for Xfce users. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 31st, 2022.

