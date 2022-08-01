9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 31st, 2022

The ninety-six installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 31st, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
Thank you!
Thank you, everyone, for your support this week by sharing, liking, and retweeting my articles, for your comments, suggestions, and tips. I am only here because you guys support me and I will never take that for granted, so thank you for all your support so far!
Someone emailed me this week that the dark theme I am using for the website is flashing white every time a page loads, suggesting a fix. I was quick to implement the fix and want to publicly thank this person for helping me improve the website’s design, so thank you whoever you are!
This week we had a bunch of exciting news, starting with the launch of the final Linux Mint 21 release and the Firefox 103 web browser, and continuing with System76’s latest Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 distribution for Raspberry Pi 4 devices and a new Steam Client update with more improvements for Linux gamers.
On top of that, we talked about some of the upcoming changes in the Endless OS distribution, a new Linux kernel security update for Debian GNU/Linux 11 users, and I prepared another roundup of updates for Xfce users. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 31st, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Firefox 103 is now available for download with new features and improvements
- System76’s Pop!_OS Linux 22.04 distro is now available for Raspberry Pi 4 PCs
- New Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” kernel security update fixes 9 vulnerabilities
- Endless OS 5 promises refreshed desktop experience, all-new App Center, and more
- Latest Steam Client update brings Linux and Vulkan fixes, support for new controllers
- Ventoy multiboot USB creator adds support for Fedora CoreOS, more than 940 ISOs
- Firefox 104 enters beta testing with two-finger swipe back/forward gesture on Linux
- Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” is now available for download, based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- 4MLinux 40 distro released with Linux kernel 5.18, improved 3D support, and more
- Xfce’s Apps Update for July 2022: new releases of Mousepad, Ristretto, Catfish, and more
- Linux kernel 5.19 is released and Linus Torvalds teases Linux 6.0 as the next kernel series
Linux distributions released this week
- Q4OS 4.10
- Feren OS 2022.07
- Linux Mint 21 Cinnamon
- Linux Mint 21 Xfce
- Linux Mint 21 MATE
- 4MLinux 40.0
- 4MLinux 40.0 Core
- 4MServer 40.0
- EasyOS 4.3
- TheSSS 40.0
- OviOS Linux 20220729
- KDE neon 20220728
- SmartOS 20220728
- ExLight Linux 220726
- Bluestar Linux 5.18.14
- Snal Linux 1.20
- Absolute Linux 20220724
- SysLinuxOS 2022-07-26 GNOME
- Tails 5.3
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 5.19
- MAME 0.246
- KMymoney 5.1.3
- WebKitGTK 2.36.5
- GNU Octave 7.2.0
- Linux kernel 5.18.15
- Linux kernel 5.15.58 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.134 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.208 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.254 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.290 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.325 LTS
- Calibre 6.2.1
- Snort 3.1.38.0
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.1.0
- CMake 3.23.3
- snapd 2.57
- Ventoy 1.0.79
- Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13 (DEB)
- Apache OpenOffice 4.1.13 (RPM)
- Wireshark 3.6.7
- Samba 4.16.4
- Tor Browser 11.5.1
- MySQL 8.0.30
- Cinnamon 5.4.8
- Webmin 1.998
- Mozilla Firefox 103.0
Coming up next week
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- New KDE Plasma 5.25 point release
- KDE Gear 22.08
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
