9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 12th, 2022

The eighty-nine installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 12th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This week has been quite interesting as we got a few good releases and exciting news, starting with the release of the Cinnamon 5.4 desktop environment for the upcoming Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” operating system series and continuing with the release of openSUSE Leap 15.4, Blender 3.2, as well as new LibreOffice 7.3 and KDE Gear 22.04 bugfix releases.
On top of that, Linux phone users can now enjoy the awesome postmarketOS 22.06 release with all its goodies, Ubuntu users can now patch their systems against 35 Linux kernel vulnerabilities, and distrohoppers can now try the brand-new Debian-based SpiralLinux from the creator of GeckoLinux.
Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 12th, 2022!
Hot news of the week
- Ubuntu users get a massive Linux kernel update that fixes 35 security vulnerabilities
- openSUSE Leap 15.4 is here based on SUSE Linux Enterprise Linux 15 SP4
- Blender 3.2 enables AMD GPU rendering on Linux, adds new rendering features
- Meet SpiralLinux, a Debian-based distro focused on simplicity and usability
- KDE Gear 22.04.2 adds 7zip support to Ark, improves Dolphin, Kdenlive, and other apps
- LibreOffice 7.3.4 is now available for download with more than 85 bug fixes
- Cinnamon 5.4 desktop environment released for Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa”
- Ventoy now supports more than 900 ISOs and enables Secure Boot by default
- KDE Frameworks 5.95 arrives with more than 180 changes for Plasma and KDE apps
- postmarketOS 22.06 brings Plasma Mobile 22.04 and release upgrades to Linux phones
Linux distributions released this week
- Makulu Linux 2022-06-10
- ExTiX Linux 22.6
- KDE neon 20220609
- EasyOS 4.0
- STAR Linux 3.1.0 Xfce
- STAR Linux 3.1.0 Fluxbox
- STAR Linux 3.1.0 Openbox
- STAR Linux 3.1.0 JWM
- STAR Linux 3.1.0 i3
- openSUSE Leap 15.4 KDE Plasma
- openSUSE Leap 15.4 GNOME
- openSUSE Leap 15.4 Xfce
- openSUSE Leap 15.4 Rescue
- Obarun 2022.06.08
- Archman Linux 2022.06.07 Xfce
- Mabox Linux 22.06
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Ventoy 1.0.76
- Giada 0.22.0
- LLVM 14.0.5
- Cinnamon 5.4.0
- File 5.42
- firejail 0.9.70
- tmux 3.3a
- Linux kernel 5.18.3
- Linux kernel 5.17.14
- Linux kernel 5.15.46 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.121 LTS
- PipeWire 0.3.52
- Mozilla Firefox 101.0.1
- Firebird 3.0.10
- Blender 3.2
- Apache 2.4.54
- Tor Browser 11.0.14
- lighttpd 1.4.65
- SABnzbd 3.6.0
- Python 3.10.5
- Docker 20.10.17
- Linux kernel 5.4.197 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.246 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.282 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.317 LTS
Coming up next week
- KDE Plasma 5.25
- Ubuntu Core 22
- Mozilla Thunderbird for Android
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
