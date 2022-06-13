9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 12th, 2022

The eighty-nine installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 12th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for yet another cool week. Thank you for your continued support by posting comments, sharing and liking our articles, sending suggestions and tips, and recommending our work to others. On that note, we’d like to give a big welcome to all our new followers, your support is greatly appreciated!

This week has been quite interesting as we got a few good releases and exciting news, starting with the release of the Cinnamon 5.4 desktop environment for the upcoming Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” operating system series and continuing with the release of openSUSE Leap 15.4, Blender 3.2, as well as new LibreOffice 7.3 and KDE Gear 22.04 bugfix releases.

On top of that, Linux phone users can now enjoy the awesome postmarketOS 22.06 release with all its goodies, Ubuntu users can now patch their systems against 35 Linux kernel vulnerabilities, and distrohoppers can now try the brand-new Debian-based SpiralLinux from the creator of GeckoLinux.

Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 12th, 2022!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

KDE Plasma 5.25

Ubuntu Core 22

Mozilla Thunderbird for Android

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 16 hours ago