9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 13th, 2021

The thirty-seventh installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 13th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for the love you showed for 9to5Linux this week, for all your likes, retweets, shares, comments, suggestions, tips, and whatnot. Thank you to all our new followers, and last but not least thank you to everyone who donated so far to keep this Linux news and releases website alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s been a great week for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment as the latest release, KDE Plasma 5.22, is now finally available and it is making its way into the software repositories of favorite popular GNU/Linux distributions, including Kubuntu, KDE neon, openSUSE Tumbleweed, Fedora Linux, and Arch Linux.
On top of that, KDE users get the latest KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks software suites with lots of improvements for their favorite apps, as well as a new point release of the powerful Krita digital painting software. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 13th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Collabora’s Wayland driver for Wine gets Vulkan and multi-monitor support
- Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Llaptop now comes with Fedora Linux or Ubuntu
- GNOME 40.2 arrives with better Flatpak support, improved screencasting, and more
- KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment is officially here with lots of goodies
- GameMode GNOME Shell extension finally supports the GNOME 40 desktop
- Krita 4.4.5 arrives as the last bugfix release before Krita 5.0
- LibreOffice 7.1.4 office suite is out with improved MS Office compatibility and 79 bug fixes
- KDE Gear 21.04.2 software suite launches with more than 80 bug fixes for your favorite KDE apps
- You can now install the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop on Kubuntu 21.04
- KDE Plasma 5.23 promises a beautiful new Breeze Evolution theme style
- KDE Frameworks 5.83 brings more than 200 changes, improves support for Flatpak apps
Linux distributions released this week
- KDE neon 20210610
- RebornOS 2021.06.09
- Redcore Linux 2101 KDE Plasma
- Mabox Linux 21.06
- Absolute Linux 20210608
- Venom Linux 2.1
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.210608 KDE Plasma
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.210608 GNOME
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.210608 Xfce
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.210608 Cinnamon
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.210608 MATE
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.210608 Budgie
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.210608 LXQt
- GeckoLinux STATIC 153.210608 Barebones
- Salient OS 21.06 KDE Plasma
- Salient OS 21.06 Xfce
- MakuluLinux Core 2021-06-07
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.6 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.6 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.6 GNOME
- PakOS 2021-05-22
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-0 GCC
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-0 Clang
- Ventoy 1.0.46
- KeePassXC 2.6.6
- Mutt 2.1.0
- OBS Studio 27.0.1
- AMDVLK 2021.Q2.5 (DEB)
- AMDVLK 2021.Q2.5 (RPM)
- Calibre 5.21
- Gnumeric 1.12.50
- LibreOffice 7.1.4
- PeaZip 8.0.0
- Linux kernel 5.12.10
- Linux kernel 5.10.43 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.125 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.194 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.236 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.272 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.272 LTS
- VueScan 9.7.56
- Chromium 91.0.4472.101
- VLC 3.0.15
- Haguichi 1.4.4
- Krita 4.4.5
- Qt Creator 4.15.1
- Opera 77.0.4054.60
- PipeWire 0.3.30
- Juju 2.9.4
- GNU GRUB 2.06
- Mir 2.4.0
- Wine 6.0.1
- Qt 6.1.1
Coming up next week
- First KDE Plasma 5.22 point release
- … and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 9 hours ago