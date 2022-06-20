9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 19th, 2022

The ninety installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 19th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

This week started strong with a big announcement from the Thunderbird project as they plan on developing an Android app for the popular open-source email client, the release of the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment, and another big announcement, this time from Mozilla as they enabled the “Total Cookie Protection” privacy/anti-tracking feature by default for all desktop users.

Also this week, we got new releases of our beloved software and GNU/Linux distributions, including but not limited to IPFire, GIMP, Proton, Manjaro, and Ubuntu Core. In other news, games publisher Feral Interactive releases a Linux port of the Total War: WARHAMMER III video game, and the Linux 5.17 kernel series reached end of life and it will no longer be supported with maintenance updates.

Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 19th, 2022!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

First KDE Plasma 5.25 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

