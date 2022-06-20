9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 19th, 2022

The ninety installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 19th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This week started strong with a big announcement from the Thunderbird project as they plan on developing an Android app for the popular open-source email client, the release of the KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment, and another big announcement, this time from Mozilla as they enabled the “Total Cookie Protection” privacy/anti-tracking feature by default for all desktop users.
Also this week, we got new releases of our beloved software and GNU/Linux distributions, including but not limited to IPFire, GIMP, Proton, Manjaro, and Ubuntu Core. In other news, games publisher Feral Interactive releases a Linux port of the Total War: WARHAMMER III video game, and the Linux 5.17 kernel series reached end of life and it will no longer be supported with maintenance updates.
Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 19th, 2022!
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Thunderbird open-source email client is coming to Android devices
- IPFire Linux firewall distro improves its intrusion prevention system and security
- KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop environment is out now with new features and improvements
- Mozilla enables Firefox’s “Total Cookie Protection” privacy feature by default on desktop
- Linux kernel 5.17 reaches end of life, users urged to upgrade to Linux kernel 5.18
- GIMP 2.10.32 arrives with support for 8/16-bit CMYK(A) TIFF files, BigTIFF and JPEG XL files
- Valve releases Proton 7.0-3 with support for 19 more games to play on Linux
- Canonical releases Ubuntu Core 22 for IoT, edge, and embedded devices
- LibreOffice 7.4 open-source office suite is now available for public beta testing
- Total War: WARHAMMER III is out now on Linux, ported by Feral Interactive
- Canonical releases new Ubuntu kernel updates to patch Intel “MMIO Stale Data” flaws
- Manjaro 21.3 brings GNOME 42.2 edition, sticks to LTS kernel and Plasma desktop
Linux distributions released this week
- Bluestar Linux 5.18.5
- MeX Linux 220617
- Manjaro Linux 21.3.0 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.3.0 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.3.0 GNOME
- Kodachi Linux 8.23
- Kaisen Linux 2.1 KDE Plasma
- Kaisen Linux 2.1 Xfce
- Kaisen Linux 2.1 LXQt
- Kaisen Linux 2.1 MATE
- KDE neon 20220614
- EuroLinux 9.0
- Garuda Linux 220614 dr460nized
- Garuda Linux 220614 dr460nized gaming
- Garuda Linux 220614 KDE Plasma Lite
- Garuda Linux 220614 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 220614 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 220614 Cinnamon
- Garuda Linux 220614 LXQt
- Garuda Linux 220614 MATE
- Garuda Linux 220614 i3
- Garuda Linux 220614 Sway
- Garuda Linux 220614 Qtile
- Garuda Linux 220614 Wayfire
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 168
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-38 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-38 (Clang)
- Calamares 3.2.60
- Ventoy 1.0.77
- Tor 0.4.7.8
- VueScan 9.7.88
- Snort 3.1.32.0
- Calibre 5.44
- Drupal 9.4.0
- Mesa 22.1.2
- NetworkManager 1.38.2
- Linux kernel 5.18.5
- Linux kernel 5.15.48 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.123 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.199 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.248 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.284 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.319 LTS
- Wireshark 3.6.6
- GStreamer 1.20.3
- snapd 2.56.2
- Proton 7.0-3
- Linux kernel 5.17.15 EOL
- Apache NetBeans 14
- Qt 6.3.1
- Dovecot 2.3.19.1
- FreeCAD 0.20
- Samba 4.16.2
- GIMP 2.10.32
Coming up next week
- First KDE Plasma 5.25 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
