9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 26th, 2022

The ninety-one installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 26th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

Thank you!

Thank you again everyone for an awesome week! Thank you for all your support, which is highly appreciated, by posting comments, sharing and retweeting, liking, sending suggestions and tips, and whatnot. As usual, a big welcome goes to all our new followers and we also want to thank everyone who donated in the past to keep 9to5Linux alive during the COVID-19 pandemic!

This week was all about software releases as Plasma users got a new update to their favorite desktop environment, video editors got new releases of the Pitivi and Shotcut apps, music and photography enthusiasts got new releases of the Mixxx and digiKam apps, and the next major Krita release promises big things for digital painting artists.

Not so many distro releases this week, but we did get a new version of KaOS Linux for fans of the latest and greatest KDE software, as well as a new EndeavourOS ISO snapshot that brought a major new feature for fans of ARM devices, and I had the pleasure of taking it for a spin on my Raspberry Pi 4 computer.

Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 26th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 102

Thunderbird 102

Ubuntu Touch OTA-23

KDE Plasma 5.25.2

New Arch Linux ISO release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

