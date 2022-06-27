9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 26th, 2022

The ninety-one installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 26th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This week was all about software releases as Plasma users got a new update to their favorite desktop environment, video editors got new releases of the Pitivi and Shotcut apps, music and photography enthusiasts got new releases of the Mixxx and digiKam apps, and the next major Krita release promises big things for digital painting artists.
Not so many distro releases this week, but we did get a new version of KaOS Linux for fans of the latest and greatest KDE software, as well as a new EndeavourOS ISO snapshot that brought a major new feature for fans of ARM devices, and I had the pleasure of taking it for a spin on my Raspberry Pi 4 computer.
Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 26th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop gets first point release, multi-GPU support improved
- Mixxx 2.3.3 DJ software improves support for Pioneer DDJ-SB3 and Traktor S3 controllers
- Debian-based Clonezilla Live 3.0.1 disk imaging/cloning tool released with Linux 5.18
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 is coming on June 28th with FM Radio expansion, Lomiri fixes
- KaOS Linux 2022.06 is out with KDE Plasma 5.25 desktop and Calamares 3.3 installer
- Krita 5.1 promises JPEG-XL support, improved support for WebP and Photoshop files
- digiKam 7.7 photo manager app arrives with AVIF image and Olympus OM-1 support
- EndeavourOS Artemis launches with ARM installer, Linux 5.18, and the latest Calamares
- First Look: EndeavourOS ARM on the Raspberry Pi 4
- Pitivi 2022.06 open-source video editor arrives with object tracking and blurring
- Shotcut 22.06 video editor brings Glaxnimate support, Keyframes expansion, and more
Linux distributions released this week
- PuppEX Slack64 15.0
- EndeavourOS 22.6
- KDE neon 20220623
- Tails 5.1.1
- KaOS Linux 2022.06
- Clonezilla Live 3.0.1-8
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- GnuCash 4.11
- DBeaver 22.1.1
- Usermin 1.850
- Webmin 1.995
- SQLite 3.39.0
- Exim 4.96
- Linux kernel 5.18.7
- Linux kernel 5.15.50 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.125 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.201 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.249 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.285 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.320 LTS
- PeaZip 8.7.0 (GTK)
- PeaZip 8.7.0 (Qt)
- Pitivi 2022.06
- Telegram Desktop 4.0.2
- LLVM 14.0.6
- Shotcut 22.06.23
- digiKam 7.7.0
- OpenZFS 2.1.5
- PulseAudio 16.1
- Mixxx 2.3.3
- Chromium 103.0.5060.53
- AMDVLK 2022.Q2.3 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2022.Q2.3 (DEB)
- OpenSSL 3.0.4
- Cinnamon 5.4.2
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-39 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-39 (Clang)
- Gnome Commander 1.14.3
Coming up next week
- Firefox 102
- Thunderbird 102
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-23
- KDE Plasma 5.25.2
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
