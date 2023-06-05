9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 4th, 2023

The 140th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 4th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
June kicked off strong and this week we got some interesting news, such as Canonical’s plans to create an immutable Ubuntu Desktop, touchpad/touchscreen gestures for Cinnamon in upcoming Linux Mint releases, the end of standard support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and new features for LibreOffice.
On top of that, this week brought us two new Linux-powered laptops, a new GNOME 44 maintenance update, and a couple of distro releases you might want to check out. Read the hottest news of this week and get access to all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 4th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- LibreOffice to get APNG support and improved OpenPGP encryption during GSoC 2023
- Kali Linux 2023.2 brings PipeWire support to Xfce edition, overhauls i3 desktop
- Ubuntu now runs on AMD-Xilinx Versal Adaptive SoC Evaluation Kits
- Armbian 23.05 releases with Debian 12 “Bookworm”-based images, i3 support
- Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) transitions to Extended Security Maintenance (ESM)
- GNOME 44.2 is out with fixes for GNOME Software, Nautilus, and more
- Canonical plans to create a fully containerized, immutable Ubuntu Desktop
- NixOS 23.05 arrives with GNOME 44, KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS, and Linux kernel 6.1 LTS
- System76’s Galago Pro Linux laptop gets 13th Gen Intel H-Class CPUs, faster 144Hz screen
- First Arch Linux ISO powered by Linux kernel 6.3 is now available for download
- Linux Mint 21.2 with Cinnamon 5.8 desktop is getting support for touchpad gestures
- TUXEDO Gemini Linux laptops get Raptor Lake CPUs, NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPUs
- GNOME Shell 44.2 improves the built-in screen recorder, Bluetooth menu, and more
- Tutorial: How to enable Wayland for hybrid NVIDIA graphics on Fedora Linux 38 Workstation
Linux distributions released this week
- Archman Linux 20230604 Xfce
- Mabox Linux 23.06
- Snal Linux 1.27
- Bluestar Linux 6.3.5
- KDE neon 20230601
- Arch Linux 2023.06.01
- NixOS 23.05 KDE Plasma
- NixOS 23.05 GNOME
- ArcoLinuxL 23.06.02
- ArcoLinuxS 23.06.02
- ArcoLinuxD 23.06.02
- Kali Linux 2023.2
- TUXEDO OS 2-20230530
- CachyOS 230529 KDE Plasma
- CachyOS 230529 GNOME
- openmamba GNU/Linux 20230529
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 23.1.0
- Giada 0.25.0
- Sendmail 8.17.2
- Snort 3.1.63.0
- LLVM 16.0.5
- Telegram Desktop 4.8.3
- CUPS 2.4.3
- Rust 1.70.0
- systemd 253.5
- Git 2.41.0
- Samba 4.18.3
- RAR 6.22
- Chromium 114.0.5735.90
- MAME 0.255
- GnuPG 2.4.2
- Linux kernel 6.3.5
- Linux kernel 6.1.31 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.114 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.181 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.244 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.284 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.316 LTS
- OpenSSL 3.1.1
- Apache NetBeans 18
- cURL 8.1.2
- VueScan 9.8.03
- KiCad 7.0.5
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-11 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-11 (Clang)
- QEMU 8.0.2
- qBittorrent 4.5.3
Coming up next week
- Firefox 114
- Debian 12
- openSUSE Leap 15.5
- New KDE Gear 23.04 point release
- New KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
