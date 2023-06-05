9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 4th, 2023

The 140th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 4th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

June kicked off strong and this week we got some interesting news, such as Canonical’s plans to create an immutable Ubuntu Desktop, touchpad/touchscreen gestures for Cinnamon in upcoming Linux Mint releases, the end of standard support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and new features for LibreOffice.

On top of that, this week brought us two new Linux-powered laptops, a new GNOME 44 maintenance update, and a couple of distro releases you might want to check out. Read the hottest news of this week and get access to all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 4th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 114

Debian 12

openSUSE Leap 15.5

New KDE Gear 23.04 point release

New KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

